Home Sport Football

Scott Allan reveals why he turned down Australian A-League for part-time Arbroath

By Scott Lorimer
August 23 2022, 7.30am Updated: August 23 2022, 9.18am
Scott Allan says he opted to stay in Scotland rather than head Down Under.
Scott Allan is now on the books of Arbroath

Despite not kicking a ball in a competitive match for five months, Scott Allan was not short of offers.

The former Dundee, Hibs and Celtic playmaker turned heads last week after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with part-time Arbroath.

He had options down south, with Hartlepool said to be interested, and a handful of clubs north of the border also keen on snapping up the free agent.

Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield last week.

But he chose Gayfield and the 30-year-old was thrown in at the deep end on Saturday for the first time since March.

Allan was introduced for the final 20 minutes as Dick Campbell’s side attempted to claw themselves back into the game against Queen’s Park.

But it could all have been very different.

Arbroath over Australia

Rather than ply his trade on the east coast of Scotland, he could have been tearing up defences on Australia’s eastern coast.

The midfielder revealed he had talks with A-League side Brisbane Roar and could well have lined up against former team-mate Jason Cummings in the Aussie top-flight.

Scott Allan could have flown down under to play against former Hibs teammate Jason Cummings
Scott Allan could have flown down under to play against former Hibs teammate Jason Cummings.

While a move Down Under was undoubtedly appealing, Allan explained there were a number of reasons why staying in Scotland was best for him.

One in particular led him to the Lichties.

“I had a phone call from Brisbane Roar, that was quite close,” he revealed.

“But I wouldn’t have been able to move away at this time from my son.

“I came here because that’s what suits what I want to do with my life just now. It’s that simple.

“I know people will say about them being part-time or whatever, I could have gone to a full-time team, but for me, I’m with somebody I can trust.

“If you’d asked me two years ago, when the cardiologist said to consider retirement, that I’d still be playing Championship football I’d have bitten your hand off for it.

“I spoke to Dick a few times, I just felt the summer was going on and I just wanted to get back playing.

Scott Allan alongside boss Dick Campbell.
Scott Allan alongside boss Dick Campbell.

“It took a bit of time for me to come to that decision because I did enjoy the time I was spending with my boy.

“All of those factors and being at home with my son, who I take to football five days a week.

“That’s what I enjoy most in life at the moment. Now, I can do all of that.”

Allan is not shy in speaking about his health conditions, which he previously felt played against him in finding a new club.

But he is determined to prove that his type one diabetes and heart problem are no barrier to his ability.

Blustery Gayfield debut

The midfielder admits he is not yet up to full match fitness, but he showed a glimmer of what he’s all about in his 20-minute cameo against Queen’s Park.

“It was a bit windy, a bit different to what I’m used to,” Allan joked.

“For me, it’s just getting back on that pitch and competing again.

“It was good to get 20 minutes under the belt and hopefully I can add to that in the coming weeks.

“I’m fit enough, I’ve trained by myself but it’s more about getting match fitness. That’s completely different.

“I’ve shown wee flashes but for how I want to play it will take three or four games to get to where I want to be.”

‘Very early days’ for Arbroath

Allan’s signing was hailed as a ‘statement of intent’ for Arbroath as the Angus club look to repeat the heroics of last term.

But Dick Campbell’s side haven’t yet hit their stride. They sit bottom of the league after back-to-back defeats, still searching for a win.

The Lichties’ latest signing says it’s far too soon for fans to be concerned about the table.

Scott Allan (centre) is introduced midway through the second half.
Scott Allan, centre, is introduced midway through the second half.

“Folk keep going on about how good the achievement was last season; I think most of Scottish football was rooting for them to go up,” Allan said.

“Now it’s about setting new targets. We need to get back to winning, first and foremost, and making it hard for teams to come here and get three points.

“It’s very early days. If you can get two wins then you’re right back up.

“I’ve seen in this league before, teams can move up all year round.

“It takes a bit of time and once I’m up to full-speed, it’s a league I know well and have done well in, I know I can get the best out of myself.”

3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties impressive home record comes to abrupt halt and Scott Allan cameo shows glimpse of what could come

