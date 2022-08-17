Arbroath make ‘statement of intent’ confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath and Dick Campbell have beaten off a host of clubs to complete the signing of Scott Allan.

The former Hibs and Dundee ace has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Championship side.

The Lichties fought off competition from rivals in Scotland as well as in England for the 30-year-old’s signature.

However, the lure of working with former boss Dick Campbell proved too good to turn down for experienced playmaker.

The Lichties boss, then off Forfar, signed Allan on a short emergency loan from Dundee United during the 2010/11 season before going on to sign for West Brom.

Dick Campbell-factor

Campbell would appear to have made a lasting impression on the former Celtic man.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Allan said. “I’m delighted to be back working with the gaffer. I worked for him at the start of my career.

“At this stage, when I want to be back enjoying my football, he’s the man I want to be working with.

“Staying home, close to my family was one of the main things.

“I know a few of the boys in the changing room who are good lads I’m really looking forward to playing with.”

The signing of Allan comes days after he wrote a column for the BBC.

In it, he feared his heart condition could put off potential suitors, declaring: “There’s life left in me. I need to be playing.”

While Allan admits he’s not quite at full fitness, he is desperate to get minutes in as soon as possible for his new side.

“My target here is to be as successful as possible,” he said. “For me, it may take a couple of weeks to get fully up to speed.

Arbroath FC are delighted to announce the signing of @ScottAllan_ on a 2 year deal. Scott is a naturally gifted and talented creative midfielder with a hard working ethos and we are absolutely thrilled to fend off competition for his signature!https://t.co/5ApxZdGY1w pic.twitter.com/NfyRgZlCak — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 17, 2022

“It has been a long summer for me – I’ve not had a great preseason, in terms of being with a club.

“It’s about getting fit as quick as I can and showing what I can do.

“I just can’t wait to get back on the grass and on the ball again.”

‘Statement of intent’

Club chairman Mike Caird hailed the signing as a ‘statement of intent’ as they search for their first win of the Championship season.

“Having had offers from both North and South of the border Scott has decided his future lies at Gayfield.

“This is a signing that we hope will capture the imagination of our supporters and show a real sign of intent as a Club.

“We were keen to sign Scott on loan back in January, so I’m delighted we have been able to capture him now on a two-year permanent deal to compliment our already experienced squad of talented players.”

Arbroath’s new signing travelled to Gayfield earlier on Wednesday evening to complete the deal.

There he met with his new teammates ahead of a bounce game with St Johnstone.

And Allan could make his competitive Arbroath debut at home to Queen’s Park on Saturday.