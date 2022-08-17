Arbroath make ‘statement of intent’ confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath make ‘statement of intent’ confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan

By Scott Lorimer
August 17 2022, 7.50pm Updated: August 17 2022, 8.37pm
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.

Arbroath and Dick Campbell have beaten off a host of clubs to complete the signing of Scott Allan.

The former Hibs and Dundee ace has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Championship side.

The Lichties fought off competition from rivals in Scotland as well as in England for the 30-year-old’s signature.

Dick Campbell has added Scott Allan to his Arbroath side.
Dick Campbell has added Scott Allan to his Arbroath side.

However, the lure of working with former boss Dick Campbell proved too good to turn down for experienced playmaker.

The Lichties boss, then off Forfar, signed Allan on a short emergency loan from Dundee United during the 2010/11 season before going on to sign for West Brom.

Dick Campbell-factor

Campbell would appear to have made a lasting impression on the former Celtic man.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Allan said. “I’m delighted to be back working with the gaffer. I worked for him at the start of my career.

“At this stage, when I want to be back enjoying my football, he’s the man I want to be working with.

“Staying home, close to my family was one of the main things.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has built a strong side.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has built a strong side.

“I know a few of the boys in the changing room who are good lads I’m really looking forward to playing with.”

The signing of Allan comes days after he wrote a column for the BBC.

In it, he feared his heart condition could put off potential suitors, declaring: “There’s life left in me. I need to be playing.”

While Allan admits he’s not quite at full fitness, he is desperate to get minutes in as soon as possible for his new side.

“My target here is to be as successful as possible,” he said. “For me, it may take a couple of weeks to get fully up to speed.

“It has been a long summer for me – I’ve not had a great preseason, in terms of being with a club.

“It’s about getting fit as quick as I can and showing what I can do.

“I just can’t wait to get back on the grass and on the ball again.”

‘Statement of intent’

Club chairman Mike Caird hailed the signing as a ‘statement of intent’ as they search for their first win of the Championship season.

“Having had offers from both North and South of the border Scott has decided his future lies at Gayfield.

“This is a signing that we hope will capture the imagination of our supporters and show a real sign of intent as a Club.

Scott Allan in action against Arbroath previously.
Scott Allan in action against Arbroath previously.

“We were keen to sign Scott on loan back in January, so I’m delighted we have been able to capture him now on a two-year permanent deal to compliment our already experienced squad of talented players.”

Arbroath’s new signing travelled to Gayfield earlier on Wednesday evening to complete the deal.

There he met with his new teammates ahead of a bounce game with St Johnstone.

And Allan could make his competitive Arbroath debut at home to Queen’s Park on Saturday.

How Arbroath hero David Gold hopes to inspire future Lichties and why coaching is more than just drills

