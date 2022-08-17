RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to prove himself at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to prove himself at Dundee United

By Rab Douglas
August 17 2022, 8.00pm
Rab with Pat Liney.
Rab with Pat Liney.

It was such sad news that Pat Liney has passed away.

As two Dundee goalkeepers, we had a great relationship and the club got the mark of respect for Pat last Friday night spot on.

I also have to say that Gary Bowyer did as well.

He’s new to Dens Park but already you can see that he just ‘gets Dundee’.

I think they’ve got a good one this time.

He’s been a breath of fresh air.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer lays a wreath in memory of Dundee legend Pat Liney.

I’ve got so many memories of Pat – too many to share in one column.

When our Deefiant team beat the ’62 side’s unbeaten run he was absolutely delighted – the first man into the dressing room to shake everybody’s hand.

In fact, more times than I can remember he was first in to do that.

Believe it or not, I’ve got a print of him he signed and put on it ‘to my hero’.

You can imagine how special that made me feel.

That’s a precious item of mine and another one is a painting that Debbie bought in a Hall of Fame auction of me and Pat going round the pitch at Dens.

His stories were amazing and he was a gentleman for Dundee Football Club as well as so many people’s hero.

A few folk were drawing parallels between Dundee United’s second leg collapse in the Netherlands and the Scotland play-off defeat I was part of under Berti Vogts.

You can understand why.

I don’t think our game was as one-sided as last Thursday’s, mind you.

Mark Birighitti is under the spotlight.

Again you can understand why because of the number of goals he’s conceded – not just in Alkmaar but at Tynecastle as well.

He’ll be disappointed with a few of them but this is a guy who kept a clean sheet in the first leg at Tannadice.

The nature of being a goalie is hero to zero.

Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.

It’s a lonely place when you get games like that, believe me.

They’ll be working on building his confidence back up.

I got slaughtered after Amsterdam and I don’t think there were many defenders coming out to say ‘I could have done a bit better’.

Defenders should be stopping crosses and stopping shots.

The message will be – don’t try and be a super hero in your next few games.

He’ll be looking to get a run of games without making big mistakes.

I’m assuming Jack Ross has signed this goalie so he’ll have faith in him.

Jon McLaughlin has always been a steady goalkeeper – and he made a couple of important saves to give Rangers a chance of making it into the Champions League group stage.

He’s played enough now to have a good feel for what being a goalie there is all about.

But I don’t think many would have predicted at the end of last season that Allan McGregor would hang around for another year to be a back-up.

It will be very interesting to keep an eye on that situation if McLaughlin keeps getting picked for the big games.

Nobody who has been a number one for as long as McGregor is going to be happy with life as a number two.

GEORGE CRAN: Watch out Championship – Dundee have a secret weapon in their ranks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Post Thumbnail
Everyone loses when language becomes a political battleground
Eve Muirhead shed tears of joy when she won her Olympic gold.
EVE MUIRHEAD: I’m retiring from curling – and this is why I’m stepping off…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Those Lionesses have changed the world for women
0
Post Thumbnail
A paean to the English skills of old-fashioned typists
Eilish McColgan celebrates with her mum.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Eilish McColgan has given Scotland our Commonwealth Games magic moment
0
Jack Ross.
RAB DOUGLAS: Europe gives Jack Ross the opportunity to raise the bar after Tam…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Saying goodbye to Neighbours is like losing friends
0
Post Thumbnail
The bravado of throwing an insult when praise was intended
Aziz Behich.
JIM SPENCE: Recruiting Down Under could be the way up for Dundee United
0
Is Rab the Invisible Man? Has he no presence? Is this way waiters just ignore him?
RAB MCNEIL: Am I the Invisible Man? Have I no presence?
0

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures
Our questions have been met with a wall of silence.
Wall of silence: Working group behind appointment of 'period dignity officer' refuse to answer…
0