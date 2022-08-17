RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to prove himself at Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was such sad news that Pat Liney has passed away.

As two Dundee goalkeepers, we had a great relationship and the club got the mark of respect for Pat last Friday night spot on.

I also have to say that Gary Bowyer did as well.

He’s new to Dens Park but already you can see that he just ‘gets Dundee’.

I think they’ve got a good one this time.

He’s been a breath of fresh air.

I’ve got so many memories of Pat – too many to share in one column.

When our Deefiant team beat the ’62 side’s unbeaten run he was absolutely delighted – the first man into the dressing room to shake everybody’s hand.

In fact, more times than I can remember he was first in to do that.

Believe it or not, I’ve got a print of him he signed and put on it ‘to my hero’.

You can imagine how special that made me feel.

That’s a precious item of mine and another one is a painting that Debbie bought in a Hall of Fame auction of me and Pat going round the pitch at Dens.

His stories were amazing and he was a gentleman for Dundee Football Club as well as so many people’s hero.

A few folk were drawing parallels between Dundee United’s second leg collapse in the Netherlands and the Scotland play-off defeat I was part of under Berti Vogts.

You can understand why.

I don’t think our game was as one-sided as last Thursday’s, mind you.

Mark Birighitti is under the spotlight.

Again you can understand why because of the number of goals he’s conceded – not just in Alkmaar but at Tynecastle as well.

He’ll be disappointed with a few of them but this is a guy who kept a clean sheet in the first leg at Tannadice.

The nature of being a goalie is hero to zero.

It’s a lonely place when you get games like that, believe me.

They’ll be working on building his confidence back up.

I got slaughtered after Amsterdam and I don’t think there were many defenders coming out to say ‘I could have done a bit better’.

Defenders should be stopping crosses and stopping shots.

The message will be – don’t try and be a super hero in your next few games.

He’ll be looking to get a run of games without making big mistakes.

I’m assuming Jack Ross has signed this goalie so he’ll have faith in him.

Jon McLaughlin has always been a steady goalkeeper – and he made a couple of important saves to give Rangers a chance of making it into the Champions League group stage.

He’s played enough now to have a good feel for what being a goalie there is all about.

But I don’t think many would have predicted at the end of last season that Allan McGregor would hang around for another year to be a back-up.

It will be very interesting to keep an eye on that situation if McLaughlin keeps getting picked for the big games.

Nobody who has been a number one for as long as McGregor is going to be happy with life as a number two.