Fife’s Rockgelly climbing centre due to open in spring 2023

A new climbing centre in Fife could be opened by spring 2023 – six years on from when it was first mooted.

Work has started on phase two of the £1.5 million Rockgelly project, which is to be housed in the former St Andrew’s Church on Bank Street, Lochgelly.

The project has been subject to a number of delays, mainly due to the impact of Covid.

However, a major restoration and refurbishment of the building – which includes a modern, metal-clad extension – has now been completed.

18,000 visitors a year could visit Rockgelly

When finished, it is hoped the building will attract 18,000 visitors a year.

Rockgelly will also feature high-rise climbing walls and bouldering facilities, children’s climbing and soft play, a training area and a cafe.

Thom Humphrey, Rockgelly’s managing director, told The Courier: “Covid threw up a whole load of new challenges and difficulties which slowed everything down.

“We had to apply for an extension to the planning approval, and all of the pre-Covid predictions and data regarding who would use and who would operate the centre had to be reworked to fit a post-pandemic world.

“However, support from Fife Council and organisations including Business Gateway has been immeasurable.

“We’ve also had huge support from not only climbing enthusiasts, but most pleasingly from the Lochgelly community.

“We estimate the instillation of the climbing walls and other facilities will take between three and four months.

Growing interest in climbing

“While we don’t have an exact date yet given the amount of work still to be completed, we are confident of opening the doors to the public in spring 2023.”

Those behind the project are also buoyed by the way climbing has been showcased to bigger audiences due to its inclusion in major events.

Thom added: “There’s been a huge surge in interest because people who may not previously have known anything about the sport have been watching it on TV.

“With climbing also being included in the forthcoming Olympics in Paris, that interest is only going to continue to grow.

“We want Rockgelly to provide an open door for those of all ages who want to now try the sport themselves for the first time.

“Add to that the interest from those already involved in the sport who are desperate for us to open and we’re confident it will be a success.”

Council criticised over £800k investment

Despite the support shown, the project has also faced scepticism from some quarters.

The local authority was criticised in 2020 or using special measures to secure £800,000 worth of funding from its council coffers towards the project.

Some argued that the money could have been better spent on existing facilities in Fife such as swimming pools and leisure centres.