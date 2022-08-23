Fife’s Rockgelly climbing centre due to open in spring 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife’s Rockgelly climbing centre due to open in spring 2023

By Neil Henderson
August 23 2022, 7.45am Updated: August 23 2022, 8.31am
An artist's impression of the Rockgelly project.
An artist's impression of the Rockgelly project.

A new climbing centre in Fife could be opened by spring 2023 – six years on from when it was first mooted.

Work has started on phase two of the £1.5 million Rockgelly project, which is to be housed in the former St Andrew’s Church on Bank Street, Lochgelly.

The project has been subject to a number of delays, mainly due to the impact of Covid.

However, a major restoration and refurbishment of the building – which includes a modern, metal-clad extension – has now been completed.

18,000 visitors a year could visit Rockgelly

When finished, it is hoped the building will attract 18,000 visitors a year.

Rockgelly will also feature high-rise climbing walls and bouldering facilities, children’s climbing and soft play, a training area and a cafe.

Thom Humphrey, Rockgelly’s managing director, told The Courier: “Covid threw up a whole load of new challenges and difficulties which slowed everything down.

“We had to apply for an extension to the planning approval, and all of the pre-Covid predictions and data regarding who would use and who would operate the centre had to be reworked to fit a post-pandemic world.

An impression of the main area in the church building, including the cafe.

“However, support from Fife Council and organisations including Business Gateway has been immeasurable.

“We’ve also had huge support from not only climbing enthusiasts, but most pleasingly from the Lochgelly community.

“We estimate the instillation of the climbing walls and other facilities will take between three and four months.

Growing interest in climbing

“While we don’t have an exact date yet given the amount of work still to be completed, we are confident of opening the doors to the public in spring 2023.”

Those behind the project are also buoyed by the way climbing has been showcased to bigger audiences due to its inclusion in major events.

Thom added: “There’s been a huge surge in interest because people who may not previously have known anything about the sport have been watching it on TV.

Another artist’s impression of the project.

“With climbing also being included in the forthcoming Olympics in Paris, that interest is only going to continue to grow.

“We want Rockgelly to provide an open door for those of all ages who want to now try the sport themselves for the first time.

“Add to that the interest from those already involved in the sport who are desperate for us to open and we’re confident it will be a success.”

Council criticised over £800k investment

Despite the support shown, the project has also faced scepticism from some quarters.

The local authority was criticised in 2020 or using special measures to secure £800,000 worth of funding from its council coffers towards the project.

Some argued that the money could have been better spent on existing facilities in Fife such as swimming pools and leisure centres.

