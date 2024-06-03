LEE WILKIE: Ross Graham new deal key for Dundee United but will he get chance to shine?

An up-and-coming local young centre-back who supports Dundee United – what’s not to like for the Tangerines?

Getting Ross Graham tied down to a longer deal is a major positive for Jim Goodwin and his summer plans.

The strategy so far has made plenty of sense – get your key men tied up to new deals before going shopping elsewhere.

Finding out one of your key men from last season isn’t sticking around once your summer shopping has already started is far from ideal.

Thankfully there’s been none of that.

There was a wee whisper of Graham potentially moving on and I wouldn’t have begrudged him taking that route.

I know if I was him I’d have been tempted.

It was difficult last season with Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher performing so well.

But still, you want to play and it’s clear he does, too.

What is also clear is the ability he showed when those two picked up injuries.

He more than deserves this new two-year deal.

Dependable

Whenever he came in last season he didn’t put a foot wrong.

In my view, he was unlucky not to have played more.

Now he and everyone needs to make the step up to Premiership level.

It is a big step.

However, Graham has shown he is a dependable defender.

That might not sound like huge praise but it is a really good trait for a young defender to have.

Ross has a really level head, he’s a good pro and that’s been clear in his performances for Dundee United over the past year.

Young defenders often find it difficult to have any kind of consistency in their performances but Graham has been consistent and that’s a good sign.

He will, though, have to up his game to do so again in the top flight.

Who will start?

I do think Jim Goodwin will stick with the experienced duo of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt to start with, though.

It’s a really tough decision to make.

However, all being fit and ready I do think he’ll start with experience to kick off the league campaign.

Holt had an impressive first season at Tannadice and started the season in fine goalscoring form.

Gallagher, too, has masses of experience at this level.

I think that’s the way the manager will go to start with but Graham will get his chance.

Competition

I do expect there to be more competition coming in, though.

Sam McClelland obviously left at the end of his loan and there is a gap there.

I think they’ll be looking for a starter, though.

Someone to come in and play right from the off.

It’s going to be the same up and down the squad – they need more quality to compete in the Premiership.

If Graham keeps his head down and keeps going the way he’s going, he’ll get his chance to shine in the top-flight for Dundee United.