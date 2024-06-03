LEE WILKIE: Ross Graham new deal key for Dundee United but will he get chance to shine?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Ross Graham new deal key for Dundee United but will he get chance to shine?

The young defender signed a new two-year deal with the Tangerines this week.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

An up-and-coming local young centre-back who supports Dundee United – what’s not to like for the Tangerines?

Getting Ross Graham tied down to a longer deal is a major positive for Jim Goodwin and his summer plans.

The strategy so far has made plenty of sense – get your key men tied up to new deals before going shopping elsewhere.

Finding out one of your key men from last season isn’t sticking around once your summer shopping has already started is far from ideal.

Thankfully there’s been none of that.

Ross Graham celebrates a goal against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
There was a wee whisper of Graham potentially moving on and I wouldn’t have begrudged him taking that route.

I know if I was him I’d have been tempted.

It was difficult last season with Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher performing so well.

But still, you want to play and it’s clear he does, too.

What is also clear is the ability he showed when those two picked up injuries.

He more than deserves this new two-year deal.

Dependable

Whenever he came in last season he didn’t put a foot wrong.

In my view, he was unlucky not to have played more.

Now he and everyone needs to make the step up to Premiership level.
It is a big step.

However, Graham has shown he is a dependable defender.

Ross Graham will be a Dundee United player in the Premiership. Image: Dundee United FC

That might not sound like huge praise but it is a really good trait for a young defender to have.

Ross has a really level head, he’s a good pro and that’s been clear in his performances for Dundee United over the past year.

Young defenders often find it difficult to have any kind of consistency in their performances but Graham has been consistent and that’s a good sign.

He will, though, have to up his game to do so again in the top flight.

Who will start?

I do think Jim Goodwin will stick with the experienced duo of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt to start with, though.

It’s a really tough decision to make.

However, all being fit and ready I do think he’ll start with experience to kick off the league campaign.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

Holt had an impressive first season at Tannadice and started the season in fine goalscoring form.

Gallagher, too, has masses of experience at this level.

I think that’s the way the manager will go to start with but Graham will get his chance.

Competition

I do expect there to be more competition coming in, though.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sports his medal
Jim Goodwin is hard at work improving the Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock.

Sam McClelland obviously left at the end of his loan and there is a gap there.

I think they’ll be looking for a starter, though.

Someone to come in and play right from the off.

It’s going to be the same up and down the squad – they need more quality to compete in the Premiership.

If Graham keeps his head down and keeps going the way he’s going, he’ll get his chance to shine in the top-flight for Dundee United.

