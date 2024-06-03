Dundee and Dundee United youngsters feature as Scotland U/21 slip to defeat

Dundee duo Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan started for Scotland U/21s as Scot Gemmill’s kids slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Turkey.

Cameron, fresh from a wonderful top-flight campaign with the Dee, was named in the heart of midfield in Istanbul, while Josh Mulligan was deployed at right wing-back – picking up a booking in the first period.

Dundee United winger Kai Fotheringham entered the fray for his third cap at this level in the second half, replacing Lewis Fiorini.

Former Dens Park loanee Michael Mellon also featured from the bench, while Tangerines keeper Jack Newman was an unused substitute.

Tommy Conway – a potential contender for a late Euro 2024 call following injury to Lyndon Dykes – opened the scoring with a precisely directed header after meeting a wonderful cross by Fiorini.

However, the hosts swiftly hit back when Bertug Ozgur Yildirim scrambled a close-range finish beyond Ciaran Slicker, ignoring the Scots’ pleas for a free-kick amid claims that the Rennes youngster handled the ball.

The turnaround was completed prior to half-time when Trabzonspor attacker Enis Destan took advantage of lax marking to bullet a clinical header beyond Slicker from a Bartug Elmaz corner kick.

Scotland U/21s are next in action in Wiener Neustadt on Friday night when they face Austria.