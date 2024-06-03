Dundee star Lyall Cameron admits surprise at Scotland U/21 recall after bad first impression

Lyall Cameron has made himself an integral part of Scot Gemmill’s Scotland U/21 side.

That’s despite only making his debut last June and having played just six matches at that level to date.

Over the next week he’ll have the opportunity to add to those six caps – and possibly his two goals as well – when the young Scots face Turkey and Austria.

Kick-off in Turkey tonight is 6pm.

On the announcement of the squad, that also included team-mate Josh Mulligan and Michael Mellon, Gemmill hailed the impact Cameron has made on the Premiership.

Gratitude

From the young player’s point of view, the Scotland coach also deserves credit for sticking by him.

By Cameron’s admission, his first camp wasn’t a good one. And he was surprised to get another call-up.

However, the potential there was clear and Cameron would go on to score in key wins away to Belgium and at home to Kazakhstan.

“The first camp I got called up was last summer and it was a bit of a rebuilding phase of the U/21s,” Cameron explained.

“I got put in a wee bit unexpectedly. I didn’t expect it and I didn’t have a great camp, my first one.

“I have to respect Scot Gemmill for putting me in the next one. I think that was Spain away. I had a good few days in training and he started me in the game.

“I’ve kept my place and done quite well. I scored some goals in some good games and we are having a good qualification campaign.

“I’m grateful to the manager for the opportunities to go and perform.”

Benefits

Some players might prefer to get a longer summer holiday after such a hard season in the top flight.

In fact, there was talk that Gemmill would give some players a rest for the June friendlies, including Cameron.

The youngster, though, loves playing for his country.

“I really enjoy going away with them,” he added.

“It is good experience, you get to visit new places and play with and against good players.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a really good atmosphere and you are playing with players who play at a really high level in the English Championship or the top Scottish teams.

“It’s a good thing. You meet new people and I’ve made a lot of friends in the U/21s. I really enjoy going away.

“Playing with good players I feel benefits my game as well.”

‘A big jump’

After these two games, Cameron will indeed jet off for a much-needed break where he intends to take in Scotland’s Euro 24 matches.

“Not in a bar” he insists.

That conversation then leads onto aspirations of breaking into the top team.

Former U/21 team-mates have stepped up from the age group, including Josh Doig and Ben Doak this summer.

Cameron says he can see the pathway from the U/21s to Steve Clarke’s side.

However, he admits the path is no easy one.

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t feel that [there is a pathway] but there is a big jump,” he said.

“The Scotland men’s team has people playing in the English Premier League every week, playing for the best clubs in Scotland every week.

“I do think there is a massive gap between the U/21s and senior team.

“All the senior boys are older of course and some really good players.

“There is a pathway but I think we all understand it’s not an easy jump to make.

“But when you see Josh Doig stepping up to train with the senior team we can see it is possible.

“It’s good to try to do well in the U/21s and hope the first-team manager notices.

“But I do know there is a big gap.”