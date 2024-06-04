Montrose Port Authority starts work on £2.5m Customs House transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Port Authority starts work on £2.5m Customs House transformation

The port said it was confident upcoming wind farm work will create an "influx" of firms to Montrose.

By Rob McLaren
At Customs House in Montrose - Brandon Bryant and Craig Bruce of Pert Bruce Construction, Garry Adam from Adam & Gordon Architects, and Tom Hutchison, CEO of Montrose Port Authority. Image: Montrose Port Authority
At Customs House in Montrose - Brandon Bryant and Craig Bruce of Pert Bruce Construction, Garry Adam from Adam & Gordon Architects, and Tom Hutchison, CEO of Montrose Port Authority. Image: Montrose Port Authority

Montrose Port Authority has started work on its self-funded, multi-million-pound restoration project of the town’s historic Customs House building.

The B-listed Customs House and its granary store in Meridian Street was acquired last year for a six-figure sum.

Built in the 1850s, it has been on Scotland’s buildings at risk register for more than 20 years.

The trust port says it wants to preserve it as an important piece of local maritime heritage.

In a first phase of work, costing £2.5 million, the substantial four-storey Customs House building will be transformed into office space and a training facility.

A second phase of work, to develop the granary store, and add a community café, will follow.

‘Influx’ of companies to Montrose

Montrose Port Authority chief executive Captain Tom Hutchison said more office space was essential for the town.

He said upcoming wind farm work could lead to an “influx” of companies looking to locate to Angus.

He said: “With Montrose being home to Seagreen offshore wind farm’s operations and maintenance base and the construction of Inch Cape Wind Farm’s O&M base set to begin next year, we anticipate an influx of supporting businesses from the energy supply chain to the area.

The Customs House building in Montrose is substantial and the work – which includes changing the roof to create a full fourth floor – will cost millions.

“Customs House will offer new office spaces designed to attract these companies, creating jobs and generating a positive ripple effect throughout the region.

“We also plan to establish a training centre within the space to help the next generation develop their skills and assist workers transitioning from traditional energy roles into renewables.

“A community café will be part of the Customs House and Granary Store block, enhancing the area’s appeal.”

Customs House Montrose plans

Montrose firms Pert Bruce Construction and Adam & Gordon Architects, who previously worked on the Sunnyside Hospital housing development, were awarded the contracts for the regeneration of the 19th century building.

Significant progress has already been made, with Pert Bruce Construction ensuring the building is safe and secure and completing a new main entrance.

This rapid action is crucial, given the building’s precarious condition, which might not withstand another winter.

It is hoped there will be plenty of demand for modern offices in the building. Image: Montrose Port Authority

Pert Bruce previously worked on the Seagreen building at Montrose Port.

The firm’s commercial director Brandon Bryant said the company was “thrilled” to be selected for the “regeneration of this landmark building”.

He said: “As a Montrose-based business, it’s fantastic news for us and our supply chain.

“Now that the essential safety work and detailed survey work is complete, the project can progress with the detailed design development to restore the building and integrate it into the wider Montrose Port Authority estate on the north quay.

“During the summer the building will receive a full external scaffold wrap to secure the existing structure and allow our team to complete the first phase of work which will see the project through to being wind and watertight as well as completing the major internal structural alterations.”

It will take around a year for Pert Bruce to finish work on the roof, windows and the internal structure of the floors to be ready for internal fit out.

The scaffolding to secure the building and begin works should be up by the end of this month.

