Ex-Dundee United kid Harry Souttar named Australia’s player of the World Cup by TV giant

Australian TV giant Nine has named Harry Souttar their player of the World Cup following a series of excellent performances for the Socceroos.

In an article ranking the performance of every Aussie squad member, the former United youth player receives their highest rating, scoring 9 out of 10.

It said: “Souttar will have no shortage of interest from Premier League clubs, and it would be a pretty big shock if he was still a Stoke City player at the end of January, let alone the start of next season.”

Souttar has been one of the breakout stars of the Qatar tournament, receiving praise for his powerful, no-nonsense style.

Before Australia’s last 16 match against Argentina, former England and Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand said: ‘He is a huge presence at 6’6.

“He is very good with the ball and with his distribution. He is good at defending those spaces in front of goal.

“Before his injury he had interest and I am sure his stock is rising with his performances here.”

Souttar had only made one club appearance in the year leading up to the tournament, having suffered an ACL injury last November, but the Stoke City defender played every minute for Australia until they were eliminated by the Argentines.

After a standout performance against Denmark, BBC pundit Jermain Jenas said: “It’s testament to the lad, as simple as that. He’s obviously worked his socks off to get back into shape and be where he is now.

“He’s a top professional and he’s put in two huge performances for his country.”

Souttar’s performances have seen him linked with a big money move in January, which could see former club United – who are due 15% of any transfer fee – make millions.

The centre-back’s Socceroos team-mate, Dundee United star Aziz Behich, also garnered a rave review from the Australian TV platform.

In awarding the left-back an 8.5/10 rating, ‘Nine’ said: “Was fantastic in all four games, both defensively and going forward – his late dribble against Argentina will go down as one of the great ‘what if’ moments.”