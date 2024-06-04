Pictures reveal aftermath of Dundee house fire as residents recall ‘scary’ moment blaze took hold

Residents have recalled the “scary” moment a house was destroyed in a Dundee fire.

Six crews were called to the blaze on Beauly Avenue in Kirkton on Monday night.

The occupants of the house and adjoining properties escaped unharmed.

However, the home has been destroyed and the roof has collapsed.

Houses on either side have also been damaged.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.

One resident who lives opposite the house watched on as the roof collapsed.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “We really didn’t know it was happening until someone screamed that there was a fire outside our house.

“We watched on as the firefighters arrived. It looked like it came from the back of the building.

“It was very hard to tell what house was on fire because they put water on three different houses.

“All you could see was the smoke and then the roof collapsed.

“Behind the house there was a shed but all you could see was just smoke for about three metres.

“We saw the people (who live there) being taken away. It’s very sad and I hope they’re OK.”

A woman who lives to the back of the house told The Courier she initially thought it was a minor fire.

She said: “I heard the crackling and could smell the smoke but thought it was just someone burning something in a bin, it sounded just like that.

“We then noticed that it was a fire that came from the back of the building.

“If you were at the front of the house, you would never have seen it until the flames were higher.

‘Within minutes the flames were higher than the houses’

“It was unbelievable how quickly the fire grew.

“Within minutes the flames burst out and they were higher than the houses.

“I was a bit worried because there was an elderly gentleman who had lived in that row of houses before and he had an aviary.

“The fire came all the way back so it was completely destroyed.

“We’re quite thankful that the wind was blowing in the opposite direction as the flames were heading this way and we have trees at the back that would have caught fire.

“Luckily the fire engines arrived in quick time. It was scary because within five to 10 minutes the fire grew.

“It was very scary to see. We hope that everyone got out safe.”

Another resident said he was not aware of the fire until he went to take his dog for a walk.

He said: “I took my dog outside and saw the flames.

“Then the police and fire brigade arrived and have been here since.

“I don’t think the people have come back but it’s a horrible thing to happen to them.

“The whole place has been gutted and they won’t be able to live there any more.”

Police say an investigation into the cause is continuing.