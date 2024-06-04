Pictures reveal aftermath of Dundee house fire as residents recall ‘scary’ moment blaze took hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pictures reveal aftermath of Dundee house fire as residents recall ‘scary’ moment blaze took hold

"Within minutes the flames burst out and they were higher than the houses."

By Neil Henderson & Ben MacDonald
The house on Beauly Avenue in Dundee has been destroyed.
The house on Beauly Avenue in Dundee has been destroyed. Image: Alan Richardson

Residents have recalled the “scary” moment a house was destroyed in a Dundee fire.

Six crews were called to the blaze on Beauly Avenue in Kirkton on Monday night.

The occupants of the house and adjoining properties escaped unharmed.

However, the home has been destroyed and the roof has collapsed.

Houses on either side have also been damaged.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.

Police at the scene on Beauly Avenue in the Kirkton are of Dundee.
Police at the scene. Image: Alan Richardson
The roof of the house has been completely destroyed.
The roof collapsed. Image: Alan Richardson

One resident who lives opposite the house watched on as the roof collapsed.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “We really didn’t know it was happening until someone screamed that there was a fire outside our house.

“We watched on as the firefighters arrived. It looked like it came from the back of the building.

“It was very hard to tell what house was on fire because they put water on three different houses.

“All you could see was the smoke and then the roof collapsed.

Damage to the house as seen from the rear of the property.
Damage can be seen on the houses on either side. Image: Alan Richardson
The house remains sealed off.
The house remains sealed off. Image: Alan Richardson

“Behind the house there was a shed but all you could see was just smoke for about three metres.

“We saw the people (who live there) being taken away. It’s very sad and I hope they’re OK.”

A woman who lives to the back of the house told The Courier she initially thought it was a minor fire.

She said: “I  heard the crackling and could smell the smoke but thought it was just someone burning something in a bin, it sounded just like that.

“We then noticed that it was a fire that came from the back of the building.

“If you were at the front of the house, you would never have seen it until the flames were higher.

‘Within minutes the flames were higher than the houses’

“It was unbelievable how quickly the fire grew.

“Within minutes the flames burst out and they were higher than the houses.

“I was a bit worried because there was an elderly gentleman who had lived in that row of houses before and he had an aviary.

“The fire came all the way back so it was completely destroyed.

The fire destroyed one house and damaged properties on either side.
The scene on Beauly Avenue. Image: Alan Richardson
Several homes were evacuated as the fire spread to adjoining properties.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Image: Alan Richardson

“We’re quite thankful that the wind was blowing in the opposite direction as the flames were heading this way and we have trees at the back that would have caught fire.

“Luckily the fire engines arrived in quick time. It was scary because within five to 10 minutes the fire grew.

“It was very scary to see. We hope that everyone got out safe.”

Another resident said he was not aware of the fire until he went to take his dog for a walk.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Dundee
Firefighters tackling the Kirkton blaze. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Six appliances were sent to the scene.
Six appliances were sent to the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “I took my dog outside and saw the flames.

“Then the police and fire brigade arrived and have been here since.

“I don’t think the people have come back but it’s a horrible thing to happen to them.

“The whole place has been gutted and they won’t be able to live there any more.”

Police say an investigation into the cause is continuing.