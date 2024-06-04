Duntrune crematorium bid returns to Angus planning appeal committee for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duntrune crematorium bid returns to Angus planning appeal committee for second time

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune crematorium application was sent back to councillors following a Court of Session ruling.

By Graham Brown
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune crematorium plan will be back before planning appeal councillors on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune crematorium plan will be back before planning appeal councillors on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An Angus crematorium at the centre of a local campaigner’s Court of Session victory will go back before planning appeal councillors this week.

But it remains to be seen whether the area’s development review body will make a final decision on the controversial £3 million scheme.

It is the latest stage in farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s fight for permission to build the facility at Duntrune, on the edge of Dundee.

He first lodged an application for the farmland site in 2020.

The crematorium overlooking Dundee would have a capacity of around 125 mourners.

But locals said the location was completely unsuitable.

Duntrune crematorium design
How the Duntrune crematorium might look. Image: Supplied

And in 2021 Angus planning officials agreed when they blocked the proposal.

A lack of public transport and active travel options were cited as key reasons for turning it down.

Mr Batchelor appealed the refusal, saying the Duntrune site is the “perfect” location for Angus’ second crematorium.

Councillors on the area’s development management review committee (DMRC) subsequently reversed the refusal.

But the matter took a further twist when local resident Paul Dixon challenged the council’s decision as unlawful at the Court of Session.

The authority did not defend the action and Scotland’s highest civil court ordered the appeal to be reconsidered.

It also ruled a new DMRC should be set up solely for the Duntrune case.

What happens now?

The five-strong committee meets on Friday.

However, the first step will be to agree whether the DMRC has enough material to make a ruling on the appeal.

And a site visit to Duntrune is one of the key issues councillors will consider.

So it may be that a final decision will not be made until that takes place.

Third Angus crematorium plan heading to appeal

A further rural crematorium bid by another Angus farmer is also heading to appeal.

Last month, planners refused Neil McEwan’s application for a site near Carmyllie Hall on the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road.

It was rejected due to “extremely limited” public transport serving the area.

Mr McEwan said he will appeal the decision.

 

