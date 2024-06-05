What bumper new SPFL TV deal with Premier Sports could mean for the Dundee derby next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

What bumper new SPFL TV deal with Premier Sports could mean for the Dundee derby next season

Dundee and Dundee United will meet in the Premiership once more in the upcoming campaign.

By George Cran
Nicky Clark and Jordan Marshall battle in a 2022 Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Nicky Clark and Jordan Marshall battle in a 2022 Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Dundee and Dundee United are set to benefit from the SPFL’s bumper new TV deal with Premier Sports.

SPFL chief Neil Doncaster revealed the deal would see an “eight-figure sum” invested in Scottish football over the next five years

On top of the offering from Sky to screen up to 60 live matches per season, Premier Sports have now agreed to show 20 further matches each campaign.

Doncaster said: “This is tremendous news for SPFL clubs and supporters alike and means that up to 80 Premiership matches will be broadcast live next season across Sky Sports and Premier Sports. This will be the highest number of live matches ever broadcast from the Scottish Premiership.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. Image: SNS

“With Premier Sports already having the rights to the Premier Sports Cup and Scottish Cup, they have cemented their place as a key broadcaster of live Scottish football.

“We are extremely grateful to Premier Sports for their increased investment into the game, which will bring an additional eight-figure sum into Scottish football over the next five years, meaning further record-breaking payments to clubs.”

Derby

On top of clubs getting bigger prize money, fans who are unable to attend key matches are more likely to be able to watch the games live on TV.

Sky Sports chose not to show the last two Dundee derbies live.

Charlie Adam is the last man to score a goal in a Dundee derby. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The most recent – a 2-2 draw at Tannadice in April 2022 – was a Saturday 3pm kick-off.

And the previous one on February 1 – a 0-0 draw at Dens Park – was only screened ‘as live’ on BBC Alba later that evening.

Sky Sports did show the first Dundee derby of the campaign, which saw Ian Harkes score the only goal of the game at Tannadice on September 19, 2021.

However, with more games to be shown live it is likely crunch matches like the Dundee and Edinburgh derbies that missed out on live TV coverage previously will now be broadcast.

After more than two years without a derby, fans of both Dundee and United could be able to watch next season’s derby action unfold live in the stadium, from the comfort of their own home or a local pub.

Conversation