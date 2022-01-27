Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee v Dundee United: How to watch hot ticket derby on TV

By Ewan Smith
January 27 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 27 2022, 6.29pm
The Dundee derby is eagerly anticipated by both sets of fans
The next eagerly anticipated Dundee derby will be screened on TV, with Dens Park looking set to sell out.

BBC ALBA have agreed a deal to show the full 90 minutes of the clash ‘as live’, as United visit their neighbours for the first time in the Scottish Premiership in six years.

Dundee beat United 2-1 that infamous night in 2016, when Craig Wighton scored an injury-time winner to relegate their visitors to the Championship.

Both sides are now back in the top flight after spells in the second tier.

United beat Dundee 1-0 in this year’s opening derby match, thanks to Ian Harkes’ strike.

But this will be the first time the sides have squared up at Dens since that fateful night on May 2nd 2016.

The Tuesday, February 1 clash was originally scheduled to take place on January 2.

It was rescheduled after the SPFL brought forward the winter break.

It is set to be played in front of a packed crowd, with more than 4,000 United fans making their way across the street.

Harkes' stunner settled the last derby at a boisterous Tannadice
Ian Harkes netted the winning goal for Dundee United in this season’s first city derby

But fans who miss out on tickets or who want to watch the game back in its entirety can now do so on BBC ALBA.

The programme will start at 10pm, with experienced broadcaster Alex O’Henley on commentary.

Coverage will also include post-match reaction as Dundee bid to bolster their survival bid and United shoot for top six.

How do I watch Dundee v Dundee United on TV?

Dundee v Dundee United will be on TV next Tuesday with BBC ALBA showing the game ‘as live’

Dundee v Dundee United kicks-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday February 1st.

Viewers can tune into BBC ALBA from 10pm for full match coverage and the channel can be accessed in several ways:

  • Via BBC iPlayer
  • Freeview/You View 7 (Scotland only)
  • Freesat 109 (UK)
  • Sky 117 (Scotland), Sky 169 (rest of UK)
  • Sky Glass 121 (Scotland), Sky Glass 172 (Rest of UK)
  • Virgin Media 120 (Scotland), Virgin Media 161 (rest of UK)

