Dundee v Dundee United: How to watch hot ticket derby on TV

The next eagerly anticipated Dundee derby will be screened on TV, with Dens Park looking set to sell out.

BBC ALBA have agreed a deal to show the full 90 minutes of the clash ‘as live’, as United visit their neighbours for the first time in the Scottish Premiership in six years.

Dundee beat United 2-1 that infamous night in 2016, when Craig Wighton scored an injury-time winner to relegate their visitors to the Championship.

👤 Craig Wighton

⌚️ 90+3 minutes

🏟️ Dens Park A huge Dundee Derby strike in 2016!#TBT | @DundeeFC pic.twitter.com/jM0gqa88G2 — SPFL (@spfl) February 4, 2021

Both sides are now back in the top flight after spells in the second tier.

United beat Dundee 1-0 in this year’s opening derby match, thanks to Ian Harkes’ strike.

But this will be the first time the sides have squared up at Dens since that fateful night on May 2nd 2016.

The Tuesday, February 1 clash was originally scheduled to take place on January 2.

It was rescheduled after the SPFL brought forward the winter break.

It is set to be played in front of a packed crowd, with more than 4,000 United fans making their way across the street.

But fans who miss out on tickets or who want to watch the game back in its entirety can now do so on BBC ALBA.

The programme will start at 10pm, with experienced broadcaster Alex O’Henley on commentary.

Coverage will also include post-match reaction as Dundee bid to bolster their survival bid and United shoot for top six.

How do I watch Dundee v Dundee United on TV?

Dundee v Dundee United kicks-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday February 1st.

Viewers can tune into BBC ALBA from 10pm for full match coverage and the channel can be accessed in several ways:

Via BBC iPlayer

Freeview/You View 7 (Scotland only)

Freesat 109 (UK)

Sky 117 (Scotland), Sky 169 (rest of UK)

Sky Glass 121 (Scotland), Sky Glass 172 (Rest of UK)

Virgin Media 120 (Scotland), Virgin Media 161 (rest of UK)