Dundee United could take 4,000-strong Tangerine Army to Dens Park as New Year derby tickets sale date revealed

By Ewan Smith
December 10 2021, 2.35pm Updated: December 10 2021, 4.22pm
Ian Harkes helped Dundee United claim a derby win in September
Dundee United hope to be backed a near 4,000-strong Tangerine Army at Dens Park for next month’s New Year derby.

The Tannadice club have been allocated just under 4,000 tickets for the short trip to city rivals Dundee on January 2nd.

They will put the briefs, priced at up to £30, on sale to season ticket holders on Thursday and Friday.

Dundee United hope to take a big support for the Dundee derby

Any remaining tickets will then be put to a public sale on Saturday 18th December.

United fans have backed their side in numbers this term.

Almost 1,800 away fans at Livingston and a 1,300 sell-out at Hearts.

They secured a home derby day win in September, courtesy of Ian Harkes’ strike.

And Tam Courts men are likely to sell-out their allocation again as they bid to get 2022 off to a winning start.

Tickets are priced at £15 for under 16s, £22 for concession and £30 for adults.

They will be available from Tannadice, both in-store or on 01382 833166 (Option 1).

