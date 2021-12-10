Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

School closures: What did Nicola Sturgeon say in her Omicron Covid-19 briefing?

By Rebecca McCurdy
December 10 2021, 2.53pm Updated: December 10 2021, 4.42pm
Nicola Sturgeon has refused to rule out disruption to schooling.
Nicola Sturgeon has refused to rule out disruption to schooling.

Nicola Sturgeon addressed the possibility of school closures as she urged caution amid a ‘tsunami’ of Omicron infections.

The First Minister held a virtual briefing in Edinburgh on Friday where she emphasised her determination to avoid whole school closures.

Pupils in Scotland have already faced two significant bouts of school closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, including after the Christmas holidays last year.

And some schools were forced to close in the last week due to suspected Omicron outbreaks.

While Ms Sturgeon hopes to avoid having to shut them again, she could not rule out the possibility of individual classes or schools being disrupted.

She said: “I can’t stand here and say that no class will be disrupted and that no school may have periods of disruption.

“What I’m talking about here is what we had before – the blanket ‘schools are closed’.

“Nobody wants that. I will bust a gut and do whatever – even if people hate me for asking adults to do more than they want to do – to keep schools open in that general sense.

“Of course if there are outbreaks of infection in school then there needs to be a response to that.

“I’m very clear about minimising the disruption to children’s education.”

The picture across Tayside and Fife, however, currently looks positive for schools as the number of pupils testing positive remains low in comparison to previous months.

And local authorities in the four regions have said they are not currently considering school closures and will be following government guidance.

Current measures to curb the spread of the virus in schools include secondary school pupils and all school staff wearing face coverings.

Caution has been advised over the new Omicron variant, however, as Ms Sturgeon warned, it is likely to replace Delta as the dominant form of coronavirus.

Currently the government has instructed all household contacts of a positive case to isolate and further measures are to be considered in the coming days.

Covid-19 absences in schools: Latest figures as Omicron impact continues to be monitored

More from The Courier