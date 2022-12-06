Coffee shack bid pours doubt over plan for St Andrews poetry garden celebrating Mary, Queen of Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Coffee shack bid pours doubt over plan for St Andrews poetry garden celebrating Mary, Queen of Scots

By Claire Warrender
December 6 2022, 5.50am
St Andrews poetry garden
How Poet's Neuk envisaged the Poetry Garden. Image: Poet's Neuk.

Ambitious plans for a poetry garden in St Andrews hang in the balance following an application for two coffee shacks on the same site.

The derelict land was gifted to the town by Mary, Queen of Scots.

And The Poet’s Neuk group had secured funding to buy it and create a restful area, celebrating its connection with the tragic queen.

The St Andrews poetry garden plan
The St Andrews poetry garden plan. Image: Poet’s Neuk.

Secretary David Middleton said the aim was to produce a “world class, immersive experience for visitors” on the site of the medieval Greyfriars Monastery.

Poet’s Neuk has planning permission and a community right to buy application was approved.

But they hit a set-back when the landowners refused to sell.

And the owners have now come forward with a plan of their own.

The Isle of Man-based finance company Optimus Fiduciaries has applied to site two steel shipping containers within Greyfriars Gardens.

Each shack would measure 166 square feet and sell coffee, tea and snacks.

And Fife Council planning officers have recommended the application is approved.

Councillors on the north east planning committee will consider it on Wednesday.

St Andrews poetry garden has unanimous public backing

Plans for the St Andrews poetry garden were drawn up by world-renowned architect Dr Robert Steedman, a local resident.

And they received 100% community backing in a public poll in 2018.

Mr Middleton said he was bitterly disappointed by the “controversial” coffee shack proposal.

Members of Poet’s Neuk, including Mr Middleton, third left, in the derelict garden in 2018. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It has attracted 51 written objections which include concerns about noise, antisocial behaviour and the effect on the conservation area.

And Poet’s Neuk urged councillors to take the fears into account when making their decision.

Mr Middleton said: “Poet’s Neuk secured a pre-emptive right to buy from Scottish Ministers but this could only happen if the owner agreed to sell.

Poet’s Neuk secretary David Middleton.

“The result has been that the garden has remained a derelict site subject to antisocial behaviour.”

Planning officer Scott McInroy said, however, that the group’s planning permission had been in place for 11 years without any progress being made.

He said the new proposal by Optimus was also considered acceptable.

Planning officers have no concerns regarding noise or odour

It includes two temporary steel containers finished in timber-effect cladding.

And it also includes seating for up to 12 people, gravel paths, bins and recycling facilities.

According to the application, no trees would be affected or removed.

Mr McInroy said: “The application is considered compatible, small-scale land use within the context of the surrounding mix of commercial and residential land uses.”

He added officers had no concerns regarding noise or odour due to the nature of the surrounding streets.

It is on the corner of Greyfriars Garden and St Mary’s Place, home to pubs, restaurants and St Andrews University student union.

Mr McInroy added: “The concerns regarding antisocial behaviour are noted but these concerns are not a material planning consideration.”

If approved, the shacks’ opening hours would be restricted to 8am to 9pm from April to October.

And to 9am to 6pm at other times of the year.

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented