Coffee shack bid pours doubt over plan for St Andrews poetry garden celebrating Mary, Queen of Scots

Ambitious plans for a poetry garden in St Andrews hang in the balance following an application for two coffee shacks on the same site.

The derelict land was gifted to the town by Mary, Queen of Scots.

And The Poet’s Neuk group had secured funding to buy it and create a restful area, celebrating its connection with the tragic queen.

Secretary David Middleton said the aim was to produce a “world class, immersive experience for visitors” on the site of the medieval Greyfriars Monastery.

Poet’s Neuk has planning permission and a community right to buy application was approved.

But they hit a set-back when the landowners refused to sell.

And the owners have now come forward with a plan of their own.

The Isle of Man-based finance company Optimus Fiduciaries has applied to site two steel shipping containers within Greyfriars Gardens.

Each shack would measure 166 square feet and sell coffee, tea and snacks.

And Fife Council planning officers have recommended the application is approved.

Councillors on the north east planning committee will consider it on Wednesday.

St Andrews poetry garden has unanimous public backing

Plans for the St Andrews poetry garden were drawn up by world-renowned architect Dr Robert Steedman, a local resident.

And they received 100% community backing in a public poll in 2018.

Mr Middleton said he was bitterly disappointed by the “controversial” coffee shack proposal.

It has attracted 51 written objections which include concerns about noise, antisocial behaviour and the effect on the conservation area.

And Poet’s Neuk urged councillors to take the fears into account when making their decision.

Mr Middleton said: “Poet’s Neuk secured a pre-emptive right to buy from Scottish Ministers but this could only happen if the owner agreed to sell.

“The result has been that the garden has remained a derelict site subject to antisocial behaviour.”

Planning officer Scott McInroy said, however, that the group’s planning permission had been in place for 11 years without any progress being made.

He said the new proposal by Optimus was also considered acceptable.

Planning officers have no concerns regarding noise or odour

It includes two temporary steel containers finished in timber-effect cladding.

And it also includes seating for up to 12 people, gravel paths, bins and recycling facilities.

According to the application, no trees would be affected or removed.

Mr McInroy said: “The application is considered compatible, small-scale land use within the context of the surrounding mix of commercial and residential land uses.”

He added officers had no concerns regarding noise or odour due to the nature of the surrounding streets.

It is on the corner of Greyfriars Garden and St Mary’s Place, home to pubs, restaurants and St Andrews University student union.

Mr McInroy added: “The concerns regarding antisocial behaviour are noted but these concerns are not a material planning consideration.”

If approved, the shacks’ opening hours would be restricted to 8am to 9pm from April to October.

And to 9am to 6pm at other times of the year.