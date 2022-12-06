HRT available over the counter in Boots – but which stores sell it in Tayside and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
HRT available over the counter in Boots – but which stores sell it in Tayside and Fife?

By Saskia Harper
December 6 2022, 5.53am Updated: December 6 2022, 9.15am
Gina is available over the counter in Boots stores now. Image: Boots.
Gina is available over the counter in Boots stores now. Image: Boots.

Earlier this year, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to treat menopause symptoms was made available over the counter across the UK.

When the treatment, Gina, first became available over the counter in September, we discovered only one store in Tayside and Fife had it in stock.

But three months on, is the medication available more widely across Courier country? Or is it still lacking in stores here?

We found out.

What is Gina – and how does it help menopause symptoms?

Gina is a low-dose oestrogen HRT for women experiencing vaginal discomfort caused by the menopause.

Women insert one tablet into their vagina daily for a fortnight. They then begin taking one tablet twice a week, following the initial course of treatment.

Gina helps with vaginal symptoms caused by the menopause. Image: Boots.

The tablets can alleviate vaginal symptoms such as dryness, soreness, itching, burning and uncomfortable sex by releasing oestrogen directly into the vaginal tissue.

It doesn’t help all menopause symptoms, such as hot flushes, but other forms of HRT that address these issues are still available on prescription.

Where can I buy Gina?

You can buy Gina in Boots stores, or through their online doctor service. It is available for £24.99 online and in-store, which buys 24 tablets.

Anyone buying it in-store or online must go through a consultation with a pharmacist to ensure it is suitable. No appointment is needed to access the service.

It is also available on prescription through your GP.

Where can I get it in Tayside and Fife?

We phoned around Boots pharmacies across Tayside and Fife, to find out if any had Gina in stock.

Of the 13 branches who answered, the following stores said they had Gina available:

  • Arbroath High Street
  • Brechin St David Street
  • Broughty Ferry Brook Street
  • Carnoustie Dundee Street
  • Crieff High Street
  • Dundee High Street
  • Kirkcaldy High Street

The stores that didn’t have Gina in stock were:

  • Cowdenbeath High Street
  • Dundee Perth Road
  • Dunfermline Kingsgate Centre
  • Montrose High Street
  • Perth High Street
  • St Andrews Market Street

How do I buy it online?

If your local Boots branch does not yet have Gina in stock, you can get it online instead and have it delivered to your home or your nearest store.

Through Boots’ online doctor service, you can fill in a questionnaire on their website, answering questions about your health to see if Gina is suitable for you.

You’ll have to advise about the types of symptoms you’re experiencing, previous HRT treatment you’ve received, and whether you have an in-tact uterus.

You’ll have a consultation with a pharmacist before being able to buy Gina. Image: Shutterstock.

After submitting your information, including contact details, a pharmacist may contact you with further questions.

To complete the questionnaire, add Gina to your basket on the Boots website and log in or create an account.

The questions should come up automatically before going through the check-out process.

