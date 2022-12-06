HRT available over the counter in Boots – but which stores sell it in Tayside and Fife?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Earlier this year, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to treat menopause symptoms was made available over the counter across the UK.

When the treatment, Gina, first became available over the counter in September, we discovered only one store in Tayside and Fife had it in stock.

But three months on, is the medication available more widely across Courier country? Or is it still lacking in stores here?

We found out.

What is Gina – and how does it help menopause symptoms?

Gina is a low-dose oestrogen HRT for women experiencing vaginal discomfort caused by the menopause.

Women insert one tablet into their vagina daily for a fortnight. They then begin taking one tablet twice a week, following the initial course of treatment.

The tablets can alleviate vaginal symptoms such as dryness, soreness, itching, burning and uncomfortable sex by releasing oestrogen directly into the vaginal tissue.

It doesn’t help all menopause symptoms, such as hot flushes, but other forms of HRT that address these issues are still available on prescription.

Where can I buy Gina?

You can buy Gina in Boots stores, or through their online doctor service. It is available for £24.99 online and in-store, which buys 24 tablets.

Anyone buying it in-store or online must go through a consultation with a pharmacist to ensure it is suitable. No appointment is needed to access the service.

It is also available on prescription through your GP.

Where can I get it in Tayside and Fife?

We phoned around Boots pharmacies across Tayside and Fife, to find out if any had Gina in stock.

Of the 13 branches who answered, the following stores said they had Gina available:

Arbroath High Street

Brechin St David Street

Broughty Ferry Brook Street

Carnoustie Dundee Street

Crieff High Street

Dundee High Street

Kirkcaldy High Street

The stores that didn’t have Gina in stock were:

Cowdenbeath High Street

Dundee Perth Road

Dunfermline Kingsgate Centre

Montrose High Street

Perth High Street

St Andrews Market Street

How do I buy it online?

If your local Boots branch does not yet have Gina in stock, you can get it online instead and have it delivered to your home or your nearest store.

Through Boots’ online doctor service, you can fill in a questionnaire on their website, answering questions about your health to see if Gina is suitable for you.

You’ll have to advise about the types of symptoms you’re experiencing, previous HRT treatment you’ve received, and whether you have an in-tact uterus.

After submitting your information, including contact details, a pharmacist may contact you with further questions.

To complete the questionnaire, add Gina to your basket on the Boots website and log in or create an account.

The questions should come up automatically before going through the check-out process.