Home News Angus & The Mearns

20 best pictures from 2023 fundraising calendars in Tayside and Fife

By Graham Brown
December 6 2022, 5.55am
Kirriemuir scenes and Comrie calendar girls feature in 2023 offerings across Courier country. Image: Malcolm McBeath/Gillian Brock
Kirriemuir scenes and Comrie calendar girls feature in 2023 offerings across Courier country. Image: Malcolm McBeath/Gillian Brock

From calendar girls to eye-catching aerial views.

There is something for everyone in a selection box of fundraising calendars produced by communities and organisations in Tayside and Fife for 2023.

And they are already heading off to ex-pats around the globe.

As well as raising vital cash for everything to playpark improvements to helping the local heroes of the RNLI.

Here is a collection of images from some of Courier country’s best offerings for 2023.

Comrie calendar girls

Comrie ladies have bared all to boost the Legion Park fund.

Community council chairwoman Gillian Brock said: “We did a male charity calendar last year which was Scott Bradley’s idea as he was my vice-chair on the Community Council.

Comrie calendar girls
Debbie is December’s Comrie calendar girl. Image: Gillian Brock/Comrie Community Council

“So this year I decided to do one with the ladies of Comrie.

“The money will go to the Legion Park and the support from 12 sponsors for the calendar went to Sepsis Scotland.”

It costs £10 and is available from the Handy Shop.

Comrie calendar girls
Sheree in October wearing pink for breast cancer awareness month. Image: Gillian Brock/Comrie Community Council

Kinghorn RNLI

Kinghorn RNLI crew member Donnie MacLean has proved himself a man of many talents with his array of images for the 2023 calendar.

It is the third year it has been produced to raise funds for the Fife station.

Kinghorn RNLI
Donnie MacLean captured a double rainbow over the station’s Atlantic 85 heading out on the water for the April image.

Donnie also raised £4,000 earlier this year with a daring charity swim.

He became the first person to tackle the swim from Kinghorn lifeboat station around Inchkeith Island and back, completing the seven-mile challenge in just under four hours.

His stunning calendar views include the station’s B-class Atlantic 85 lifeboat and scenes around the area’s coast.

Costing £20, the calendars are available by emailing kinghornlifeboatcalendars@gmail.com

Kinghorn lifeboat
Night-time at Kinghorn by Donnie MacLean.

Glens and Kirrie United Parish Church

Local photographers once again rose to the challenge of producing stunning images for the annual GKUPC calendar competition.

Kirrie Hill
Bonfire Night on Kirrie Hill by Brian Forsyth.

The winners were: 1st Derek Ramsay (Squirrel in Winter), 2nd Malcolm McBeath (Morning Walk, Kinnordy) and 3rd equal – Brian Forsyth (Bonfire Night), Neil Houstoun (Glen Prosen) and Malcolm McBeath (Peter Pan, Kirrie Square).

Red squirrel
Squirrel in Winter at Kinnordy by Derek Ramsay.

Other photographers whose shots feature in the 2023 calendar are Irene Robertson, Frank Proctor, Grace Johnston, John Orr, Michael Vissochi, John Paterson and Karen McGavock.

They are £5 and available from the Church Office, Kirriemuir Post Office, Pixie Dust, Paper Chain, Oslers, Paul’s Hair Studio, Northmuir Shop, Autosales, Westmuir Shoppie and Moments Card & Gift Shop.

Kinnordy walk
Morning Walk at Kinnordy by Malcolm McBeath.

Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association

Spectacular views of the Ferry from all angles and every season are in the popular Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association calendar.

It costs £10, with 100% of the proceeds going to local good causes.

Beach Crescent Broughty Ferry
Beach Crescent is one of the stunning images to feature in the 2023 Ferry calendar. Image: Scott McBride

Available at:

  • Gillies
  • Eduardo Allesandro Studios
  • McPhersons Pharmacy
  • Paper Kisses
  • The Card Shop – Campfield Square, Barnhill

    Broughty Ferry 2023 calendar
    Compassion and Courage is the 2023 cover for the Broughty Ferry calendar. Image: Grant Moir

North East Sensory Services

Caroline Rutherford, fundraising manager with North East Sensory Services snapped a selection of images for the charity’s 2023 calendar.

NESS supports thousands of people with visual and hearing impairments across areas including Dundee and Angus.

Glen Esk
Glen Esk by Caroline Rutherford of NESS.

Keen amateur photographer Caroline’s images include shots of Glen Esk and the famous Local Hero red telephone box at Pennan harbour.

Calendars are priced at £7.50 each or £12 for two.

Pennan harbour
Caroline’s image of Pennan harbour and the telephone kiosk made famous by Local Hero.

They are available from NESS’s resource centres in Dundee, Aberdeen and Elgin, by phoning 0345 271 2345 or emailing susan.mckay@nesensoryservices.org

You might also like this Dundee Memories calendar which is available for £7.99.

Other images from the selection of Tayside and Fife fundraising calendars.

Broughty Castle
Broughty Castle from above. Image: Chris Beveridge
Bow Fiddle Rock at Portknockie.
Bow Fiddle Rock Portknockie by Caroline Rutherford of NESS.
Glen Prosen.
Glen Prosen by Neil Houstoun for GKUPC.
Comrie calendar girls
Gillian Brock and her cat Bosley pose for the 2023 village calendar. Image: Gillian Brock/Comrie Community Council
Inchkeith
August at Inchkeith by Donnie MacLean for Kinghorn RNLI’s calendar.

 

Broughty Ferry sundown
Sundown by Samantha Paton features in the 2023 Broughty Ferry calendar. Image/ Samantha Paton
Comrie calendar
June McCartney is one of the 2023 Comrie calendar girls. Image: Gillian Brock/Comrie Community Council
Broughty woodland
Woodland features in the 2023 Broughty Ferry calendar. Image: Hamid Rasheed

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented