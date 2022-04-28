Green light for new path connecting Comrie and Crieff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to create a new path connecting Comrie and Crieff for walkers and cyclists has been given the go-ahead.

After almost a decade of planning, the first off-road route connecting Crieff to neighbouring Comrie could be open by the end of next year.

They are currently connected by the A85 main road, but the new path will provide a safer route for walkers and cyclists.

Just under half of the planned route is currently paved, with a five kilometre stretch still to be constructed.

What is the planned route?

The 9.5km route follows the River Earn between Comrie and Crieff, away from the busy A85 road.

The new path will be three metres wide, with gates and improved signage.

The path was first proposed in 2013, then a survey was taken by Crieff Community Trust in 2014, 96% of local residents were in favour of the plan.

A working group was created and in February this year Perth and Kinross Council lodged a planning application, which has now been approved.

The path is being funded by the council and the Gannochy Trust.

‘Major milestone’

Andrew Donaldson, a community member of the Comrie to Crieff path working group, said: “It’s fantastic to hear about this major milestone in the upgrade of the Comrie to Crieff path to a standard that is good for all users.

“When complete, it will make an enormous difference to both local people and visitors, particularly in the safety of anyone cycling between Crieff and Comrie.”

The council’s environment convenor, Angus Forbes, said: “I am very pleased to see this approved, there is the desire in every part of Perth and Kinross for more paths for both walking and cycling.

“We all know how much benefit we get from exercise, both mentally and physically but it is important these paths are safe and suitable for people of all ages and abilities.”

The planning application says the path will “encourage tourism, bring economic benefit to the area and help to improve general health and wellbeing”.