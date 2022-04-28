Green light for new path connecting Comrie and Crieff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Green light for new path connecting Comrie and Crieff

By Hannah Ballantyne
April 28 2022, 9.15am Updated: April 28 2022, 9.16am
Comrie to Crieff walk.
The path will allow people to walk between Comrie and Crieff.

Work to create a new path connecting Comrie and Crieff for walkers and cyclists has been given the go-ahead.

After almost a decade of planning, the first off-road route connecting Crieff to neighbouring Comrie could be open by the end of next year.

They are currently connected by the A85 main road, but the new path will provide a safer route for walkers and cyclists.

Just under half of the planned route is currently paved, with a five kilometre stretch still to be constructed.

What is the planned route?

The 9.5km route follows the River Earn between Comrie and Crieff, away from the busy A85 road.

The new path will be three metres wide, with gates and improved signage.

Comrie to Crieff path
This map shows the route the path will take.

The path was first proposed in 2013, then a survey was taken by Crieff Community Trust in 2014, 96% of local residents were in favour of the plan.

A working group was created and in February this year Perth and Kinross Council lodged a planning application, which has now been approved.

The path is being funded by the council and the Gannochy Trust.

‘Major milestone’

Andrew Donaldson, a community member of the Comrie to Crieff path working group, said: “It’s fantastic to hear about this major milestone in the upgrade of the Comrie to Crieff path to a standard that is good for all users.

“When complete, it will make an enormous difference to both local people and visitors, particularly in the safety of anyone cycling between Crieff and Comrie.”

White church comrie
The path will start by the White Church in Comrie.

The council’s environment convenor, Angus Forbes, said: “I am very pleased to see this approved, there is the desire in every part of Perth and Kinross for more paths for both walking and cycling.

“We all know how much benefit we get from exercise, both mentally and physically but it is important these paths are safe and suitable for people of all ages and abilities.”

Angus Forbes.

The planning application says the path will “encourage tourism, bring economic benefit to the area and help to improve general health and wellbeing”.

