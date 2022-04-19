6 unusual menopause symptoms you may not know about

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From hot flushes to night sweats, we’re all probably familiar with the most common symptoms of the menopause.

It’s thought there are 34 menopausal symptoms and these can affect the body, brain, and emotional wellbeing of those in menopause.

They can last for several years through perimenopause and post-menopause.

Here are some of the more unusual symptoms you might not be familiar with.

1. Cold flush

Most of us would probably name hot flushes as one of the best known symptom of the menopause.

But some women experience the opposite – having cold flushes before and during the menopause.

It’s thought to be for the same reason as hot flushes – the fluctuation in hormones.

This causes dysfunction to an area of the brain called the hypothalamus, which controls body temperature.

2. Burning tongue

The Menopause Charity says this unusual symptom is thought to affect 18% to 33% of all menopausal women.

Those affected can experience pain and discomfort in the mouth, lips and tongue described as a tingling, scalding, numbness or burning sensation.

3. Metallic taste

A dry mouth, bitter or metallic taste and loss of taste can also be symptoms of the menopause that perhaps aren’t as well known.

Like the burning mouth, getting a metallic taste in your mouth is one of the symptoms of Burning Mouth Syndrome, or BMA, which may be mild or severe and may come and go.

The drop in hormone oestrogen is once again to blame.

4. Electric shocks

Electric shock sensation can be experienced by woman going through menopause or perimenopause.

It is reported to sometimes feel like a zing of electricity running through you or feel almost like a rubber band snapping underneath the skin.

Some say they get it across their head as a precursor to a hot flush.

5. Tingling hands and feet

Tingling extremities – including pins and needles, a burning or crawling sensation could also be symptoms of the menopause.

This set of symptoms is called parethesia and although uncommon can be unsettling.

People have experienced it in their hands and feet as well as their arms and legs too.

6. Ear problems

There are reportedly several different ear problems women can face during menopause.

These include ringing in the ears (tinnitus), hearing loss, earache, blocked ears, hot ears and itchy ears.

Once again, it’s due to falling oestrogen which can cause the mucus membranes within the inner ear to dry out.

Getting help for your symptoms

If you feel like you need help to manage your symptoms, you can access support through your local GP practice.

This will help you to make the decisions about the treatment that is best for you.

Peer support

If you’d like to learn more about the menopause, an upcoming online event called #FlushFest2022 aims to break down the barriers.

The world’s only Menopause Festival, now in its fourth year, is set to return in June and is open to all ages and genders.

The programme, which runs on June 17 and 18 features a leading line-up of speakers, workshops and a comedy evening.

Tickets for #FlushFest2022 can be purchased via the Menopause Café website.