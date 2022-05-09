As Davina’s documentary raises questions over HRT treatment, local women share their menopause stories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Menopause is a very individual journey – while many struggle, others feel supported with their diagnosis and treatment options.

But one thing is for sure, it is a topic becoming much more widely and openly spoken about and debated on.

And Davina McCall’s new Channel 4 documentary – Sex, Mind And The Menopause – continues to raise questions about differing access to HRT treatments across Scotland and the UK.

Here, two local women who’ve recently entered menopause tell us about both sides of this health story.

Although it’s a common misconception menopause happens to women in their 50s, younger women are also affected.

And their journey to diagnosis and dealing with menopause can be influenced by the health care and support their receive.

‘I said I’m really struggling’

Claire Nicholson 44, started noticing symptoms including changes to her moods, her periods stopping and brain fog.

But the Dunfermline mum-of-two, who owns Happy Earth Place, says her experience has been really helped by a supportive GP surgery and practice nurse.

“Last October I felt things had gotten pretty out of control. It was horrible.

“I very up and down which is really unlike me.

“I phoned my GP practice and said I’m really struggling. The practice nurse spoke to me really quickly and said she wanted to take bloods.

“She gave me information about the risks and benefits of HRT and said she would start me on it right away based on what I’d said.

“That diagnosis was backed up by my blood results.

‘I feel listened to’

“I’m on my third different type now, I wasn’t on the right thing for me to start.

“But I’m happy to say the surgery have done wonders for me.

“I feel listened to, supported and part of my own health care. Since I started the HRT the symptoms have got a lot better.

“It can be really quite an isolating thing, my pals the same age as me aren’t going through it at the moment.

“But we need to normalise talking about it.

“I even had a conversation about it with two women who came into the shop!”

But Tricia Fox, 45, from Perth had a completely different experience.

She says it’s clear to her now she was peri-menopausal for up to six years before being diagnosed.

‘I was clearly in peri-menopause’

“I had a litany of symptoms and went repeatedly to the doctor over the years. But not one of them made the connection or suggested a simple blood test.

“If I look back and parcel it all up, I was clearly peri-menopausal.

“I have a feeling of it now all making sense.

“I’m very cross with the medical profession.

“For such a long time I’d gone to them repeatedly and said I’m just not right. They always thought it was something else.

“I’ve had my thyroid tested, I had tiredness, really heavy periods, day and night sweats.

“There were investigations which found nothing.

‘A life-changer’

“My weight, lifestyle, stress were blamed but I don’t seem to have any of it now I’ve taken HRT.

“I’ve been on it now for nine months and it’s a life-changer.

“But I feel that it’s been such a long time without hormones, I still don’t feel quite myself.

“So I’ve asked for an increase of the dosage. And I’ve included a copy of the Lancet to convince them, they’re not up to date.

“There needs to be more awareness of the menopause and the latest research around HRT.”

Rachel Weiss from Perth is founder of the Menopause Cafe and upcoming #FlushFest, the world’s only menopause festival.

She ran a poll amongst Menopause Cafe Facebook members who take HRT, asking whether they are affected by recent shortages of HRT.

“About 40% have been affected, but only 3% have been left without HRT, the others have found a substitute or have ordered early to avoid running out,” Rachel says.

“Please note it’s only safe to use substitutes recommended by the British Menopause Society or by your doctor. Each HRT prescription is tailored for the individual, so it’s important not to use anyone else’s HRT.”