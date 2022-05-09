As Davina’s documentary raises questions over HRT treatment, local women share their menopause stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

As Davina’s documentary raises questions over HRT treatment, local women share their menopause stories

By Cara Forrester
May 9 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 9 2022, 8.58am
Local women share their stories of menopause.
Local women share their stories of menopause.

Menopause is a very individual journey – while many struggle, others feel supported with their diagnosis and treatment options.

But one thing is for sure, it is a topic becoming much more widely and openly spoken about and debated on.

And Davina McCall’s new Channel 4 documentary – Sex, Mind And The Menopause – continues to raise questions about differing access to HRT treatments across Scotland and the UK.

Here, two local women who’ve recently entered menopause tell us about both sides of this health story.

HRT is prescribed for menopause.

Although it’s a common misconception menopause happens to women in their 50s, younger women are also affected.

And their journey to diagnosis and dealing with menopause can be influenced by the health care and support their receive.

‘I said I’m really struggling’

Claire Nicholson 44, started noticing symptoms including changes to her moods, her periods stopping and brain fog.

But the Dunfermline mum-of-two, who owns Happy Earth Place, says her experience has been really helped by a supportive GP surgery and practice nurse.

“Last October I felt things had gotten pretty out of control. It was horrible.

“I very up and down which is really unlike me.

Claire Nicholson
Claire experienced changes in her mood before taking HRT.

“I phoned my GP practice and said I’m really struggling. The practice nurse spoke to me really quickly and said she wanted to take bloods.

“She gave me information about the risks and benefits of HRT and said she would start me on it right away based on what I’d said.

“That diagnosis was backed up by my blood results.

‘I feel listened to’

“I’m on my third different type now, I wasn’t on the right thing for me to start.

“But I’m happy to say the surgery have done wonders for me.

“I feel listened to, supported and part of my own health care. Since I started the HRT the symptoms have got a lot better.

“It can be really quite an isolating thing, my pals the same age as me aren’t going through it at the moment.

“But we need to normalise talking about it.

“I even had a conversation about it with two women who came into the shop!”

Hey guys 👋I've swithered about how to write this post, with the fear of a TMI vibe but ya know, this topic needs some…

Posted by Happy Earth Place on Tuesday, 16 November 2021

But Tricia Fox, 45, from Perth had a completely different experience.

She says it’s clear to her now she was peri-menopausal for up to six years before being diagnosed.

‘I was clearly in peri-menopause’

“I had a litany of symptoms and went repeatedly to the doctor over the years. But not one of them made the connection or suggested a simple blood test.

“If I look back and parcel it all up, I was clearly peri-menopausal.

“I have a feeling of it now all making sense.

Tricia Fox was suffering with many symptoms before taking HRT.
Tricia was suffering with many symptoms before taking HRT.

“I’m very cross with the medical profession.

“For such a long time I’d gone to them repeatedly and said I’m just not right. They always thought it was something else.

“I’ve had my thyroid tested, I had tiredness, really heavy periods, day and night sweats.

“There were investigations which found nothing.

‘A life-changer’

“My weight, lifestyle, stress were blamed but I don’t seem to have any of it now I’ve taken HRT.

“I’ve been on it now for nine months and it’s a life-changer.

“But I feel that it’s been such a long time without hormones, I still don’t feel quite myself.

“So I’ve asked for an increase of the dosage. And I’ve included a copy of the Lancet to convince them, they’re not up to date.

“There needs to be more awareness of the menopause and the latest research around HRT.”

Rachel Weiss runs Menopause Cafe and FlushFest2022.
Rachel Weiss runs Menopause Cafe and FlushFest2022.

Rachel Weiss from Perth is founder of the Menopause Cafe and upcoming #FlushFest, the world’s only menopause festival.

She ran a poll amongst Menopause Cafe Facebook members who take HRT, asking whether they are affected by recent shortages of HRT.

“About 40% have been affected, but only 3% have been left without HRT, the others have found a substitute or have ordered early to avoid running out,” Rachel says.

“Please note it’s only safe to use substitutes recommended by the British Menopause Society or by your doctor. Each HRT prescription is tailored for the individual, so it’s important not to use anyone else’s HRT.”

6 unusual menopause symptoms you may not know about

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]