Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public will have a chance to discuss plans to build 50 new houses in a Fife village.

Kirkwood Homes, in partnership with Balcarres Estate, has submitted a proposal of application notice to Fife Council for the development in Collinsburgh.

If the plans get the go-ahead, the houses will be built south of the village’s Main Steet.

The Aberdeenshire housing developer is holding a consultation event in Collinsburgh Town Hall on October 25 between 3pm and 7.30pm.

Public to have say on Fife village plans

Members of the project team will also be on hand to answer any questions. Exhibition boards will also be on display.

KIrkwood Homes land director Allan Rae said: ‘’We are pleased to be working with Balcarres Estate to bring forward our proposal for up to 50 new homes in Colinsburgh, of which approximately 15 will be affordable.

“At Kirkwood Homes we have always valued the involvement of the local community and other interested stakeholders.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest to come along to our public exhibition at Colinsburgh Town Hall to hear more about our proposal and, importantly, to provide your feedback.”

Hope development will ‘enrich’ village

Anthony Balniel from the Balcarres Estate said: “We have been impressed with the initial proposals put forward by Kirkwood Homes.

“We look forward to working with the local residents and Kirkwood Homes to progress plans for a quality development.”

Mr Balniel said he hoped the new 50-home development would “enrich the local community” and provide an increased choice of homes in Colinsburgh.

Kirkwood Homes is the company behind the 250-home Balgillo Heights project north of Arbroath Road in Dundee.

Last year managing director Colin Crombie said Dundee and Tayside are key areas of investment for the company.

For the Fife village housing project, anyone unable to attend the drop-in session will be able to view the exhibition boards and make comments on the project website.

Live chat sessions will be held online from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm on November 9.

The exhibition boards will be available to view on the website from today (October 18). Comments will remain open until November 25.