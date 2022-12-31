Liam Fox reveals chances of Aziz Behich return ahead of Dundee United’s trip to St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox is determined Dundee United’s momentum will continue to build against St Johnstone.

The Tangerines have taken four points out of a possible six in their last two Premiership games with last weekend’s draw against Hearts being followed by a vital victory over fellow strugglers Ross County on Wednesday night.

That win lifted United off the bottom of the table and Tannadice head coach Fox is hungry for another positive result against Saints.

The 38-year-old said: “The focus now shifts to McDiarmid on Monday.

“The three points the other night made the point against Hearts a wee bit better, easier to take.

“Obviously we wanted the three but to make that a good point, we had to take the three against Ross County.

“I am hoping we can build on the confidence we have taken from that win and the Hearts game to see if we can make it a really good week.

“We are pleased with the last two games but the way this league is – and I have said this and will continue to say this – there will be ups and downs.

“It is all about making sure we keep building and follow up results.”

Fox knows St Johnstone’s management team of Callum Davidson and his assistant Steven MacLean well and the United boss will definitely not be taking anything for granted in Perth.

Fox said: “I know Steven MacLean from when I was at Hearts.

“He was probably at the latter stage of his career but he was really, really good for Hearts.

“I also get on well with Callum – he is a great guy.

“They are having a good season. They obviously had a bit of trouble last year but they recruited well in the summer.

“They have boys who know the league and know this level.

“It will be a very difficult game but we are looking forward to it off the back of two good results so we will go there with a bit of confidence.”

Fox is hopeful that Aziz Behich will return for the St Johnstone game after being ill but Jamie McGrath and Peter Pawlett remain out.

Fox said: “Aziz will hopefully be back. He had a bit of illness but he was doing some stuff today.

“We will just have to be careful with him over the next couple of days but I can’t foresee any issue with him.

“Jamie McGrath will be a wee bit longer with his calf. It was just a training injury.

“There wasn’t a tear or a rupture or anything like that, there was just a bit of soreness.

“I would rather lose Jamie McGrath for a week to 10 days than lose him for six to eight weeks because he has been brilliant for me.

“But Aziz coming back into the group makes us stronger again.

“Peter Pawlett was back joining in on the training pitch this morning.”

Fox is looking to strengthen in the January transfer window but he admitted he has a lot to weigh up before making any moves.

The manager added: “We are always looking and there are areas that I am looking to try and strengthen.

“But results and performances can affect that.

“We have this game on Monday and then we will see where we are after that.”