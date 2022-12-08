St Johnstone post £1m-plus profit thanks to Ali McCann and Jason Kerr transfer fees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone continue to post financial results that will be the envy of Scottish football.

Their annual accounts up to the end of May this year report an operating profit of over £1million and a turnover of nearly £8m.

It was a record figure for Saints – a large chunk of which is taken up by the transfer fees banked for Ali McCann and Jason Kerr, as well as European competition revenue.

On the day that chairman Steve Brown announced his intention to resign from his position, the figures are a reminder of the extremely healthy position his 11-year tenure has helped put Saints in.

There is over £5m sitting in the bank, with money from Perth and Kinross Council for requisitioning land for a new road still to be received.

In his last statement as chairman, Brown put on record his appreciation of the efforts made by manager Callum Davidson in making sure the Perth side weren’t relegated at the end of a challenging league campaign.

He also saluted the long service of record-breaking midfielder Liam Craig.

He said: “Tribute must be paid to Callum Davidson and his backroom staff, who held their nerve during a difficult and testing season to guide the club to Premiership safety.

“Special mention must be made of Liam Craig, who retired as a player having reached the fantastic milestone of holding the record appearances for the club with 453.

“The club was delighted to secure the services of Liam as football development manager.

“He should be very proud of his achievements as a player and a top pro.”

‘Eye-watering sum’

As far as the off the pitch picture is concerned, Brown noted: “The stadium is now well over 30 years old and it requires regular maintenance.

“An eye-watering six figure sum was spent on the maintenance and upkeep of the main and training pitches, as it is vital for the players that they have the best surfaces to play at the highest level.

“In short, the year-end accounts show a record turnover, which whilst pleasing, is largely due to player sales and European football.

“It was another eventful financial year from which many positives can be taken.”