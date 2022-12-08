St Johnstone post £1m-plus profit thanks to Ali McCann and Jason Kerr transfer fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone post £1m-plus profit thanks to Ali McCann and Jason Kerr transfer fees

By Eric Nicolson
December 8 2022, 5.00pm
The sales of Ali McCann and Jason Kerr have helped St Johnstone post a profit. Images: SNS.
The sales of Ali McCann and Jason Kerr have helped St Johnstone post a profit. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone continue to post financial results that will be the envy of Scottish football.

Their annual accounts up to the end of May this year report an operating profit of over £1million and a turnover of nearly £8m.

It was a record figure for Saints – a large chunk of which is taken up by the transfer fees banked for Ali McCann and Jason Kerr, as well as European competition revenue.

On the day that chairman Steve Brown announced his intention to resign from his position, the figures are a reminder of the extremely healthy position his 11-year tenure has helped put Saints in.

There is over £5m sitting in the bank, with money from Perth and Kinross Council for requisitioning land for a new road still to be received.

In his last statement as chairman, Brown put on record his appreciation of the efforts made by manager Callum Davidson in making sure the Perth side weren’t relegated at the end of a challenging league campaign.

He also saluted the long service of record-breaking midfielder Liam Craig.

Steve Brown. Image: SNS.

He said: “Tribute must be paid to Callum Davidson and his backroom staff, who held their nerve during a difficult and testing season to guide the club to Premiership safety.

“Special mention must be made of Liam Craig, who retired as a player having reached the fantastic milestone of holding the record appearances for the club with 453.

“The club was delighted to secure the services of Liam as football development manager.

“He should be very proud of his achievements as a player and a top pro.”

‘Eye-watering sum’

As far as the off the pitch picture is concerned, Brown noted: “The stadium is now well over 30 years old and it requires regular maintenance.

“An eye-watering six figure sum was spent on the maintenance and upkeep of the main and training pitches, as it is vital for the players that they have the best surfaces to play at the highest level.

“In short, the year-end accounts show a record turnover, which whilst pleasing, is largely due to player sales and European football.

“It was another eventful financial year from which many positives can be taken.”

