LYNNE HOGGAN: Be kind, brush your hair and go outside – you might just beat the winter blues

By Lynne Hoggan
December 8 2022, 5.02pm
Lynne Hoggan out for a run on top of Kinnoull Hill on a dark, foggy day.
Oh the weather outside is frightful, but Lynne's refusing to give in to the winter blues.

It’s that time of the year when the mornings are dark and cold and even the best of us can lose our mojo a bit.

It’s easy to become less motivated at this time of year.

And that’s ok. But there are ways I’ve found to beat the winter blues.

I’m managing to stay active for starters.

Going to the gym really helps lift my mood and I find even just a short burst of exercise will make me feel better.

image shows the writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "Be kind and give compliments. Because you never know how hard the person next to you is finding this as well."

It can be hard to get going but if you imagine how good you’ll feel afterwards it might be just the boost you need.

I will often push myself to go to the gym just to get a friendly chat or have a bit of a laugh with the members – it’s more of a community.

And when the workout is done, I never regret it.

Here are some of my wee tips to help you beat the winter blues if you feel them creeping in.

Winter blues can be defeated with friendship and fresh air

Keep as active as you can.

Go to the gym or even out for a jog or a dog walk.

Lynne Hoggan using gym equipment.
The winter blues stand no chance when Lynne hits the gym.

Ask a friend to join you so you can both keep each other going.

And plan ahead. If you know you’re going to do something fun at a particular time, you can focus on that and it will feel like you owe it to yourself to get it done.

Arrange a day or a night-out with friends.

It can be hard to meet up with lots of people at this time of the year.

We all know how busy it can be.

Lynne Hoggan in party dress running through the streets on a night out with friends.
And there’s nothing like a night out with pals to chase the winter blues away.

But even just a festive coffee and a catch up – a chat and a laugh, as opposed to an actual night out – is enough to boost your mood.

Get in touch with a friend you haven’t seen in a while and make the effort.

Be kind to others – and yourself too

If you’re still working from home and sit at a computer most of the day, wake up and GET DRESSED.

Sitting around in PJs all day is nice and comfy. I love it too.

But I’ve found that when you actually get up and put clothes on and brush your hair and all those things we used to do to make ourselves presentable, it makes you feel so much better about the day.

woman in pyjamas sitting on bed with open laptop and diary
Dress standards are a little more relaxed working from home, but making the effort can do wonders for your self-esteem. Image: Shutterstock.
woman and dog running through frosty woods.
Better still, get up and take the dog out – those winter blues will melt away. Image: Shutterstock.

Get outside.

Yes, I know it’s cold and miserable. But a walk and some good Scottish fresh air is often just what the doctor ordered.

It’s a natural mood booster and it can help you de-stress.

Listen to a podcast or your favourite music. I happen to know a good radio DJ you could listen to if you’re needing something to drown out the winter blues..

And lastly, help others. Especially this Christmas.

Even the tiniest little gesture can go a long way and the satisfaction you get from helping others can be very rewarding.

Be kind and give compliments. Because you never know how hard the person next to you is finding this as well.

 

