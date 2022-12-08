Dundee Airport passengers to avoid strikes chaos in week before Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Passengers at Dundee Airport will avoid strikes chaos in the week leading up to Christmas, bosses have confirmed.

Staff working for operator Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) are taking industrial action on Monday December 19 and Thursday December 22.

They will take part in two 24-hour periods of strikes in a dispute over pay.

However, while several of HIAL’s airports will be closed or operating on a limited basis, the company has confirmed Dundee will run as normal.

People travelling onwards to other HIAL sites are still being encouraged to check with their airlines.

Members of the Unite union are unhappy at a 5% pay offer.

Shauna Wright from the union said: “Unite does not accept that HIAL, a private limited company wholly-owned by the Scottish Government, does not have the ability to increase the offer.

“Claims previously made that it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish Government, will not placate our members or settle this dispute.”

Holyrood previously said it was encouraging “positive dialogue” between the parties to resolve the dispute.

HIAL speaking with trade unions

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director, said: “We recognise the challenges colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost of living crisis.

“However, the claim for a rise of at least RPI is unrealistic, and any further offer must be met from cost savings within existing budgets.

“We will continue dialogue with the trade unions in an attempt to avoid further industrial action.”

It comes as people travelling over the festive period still face widespread disruption on trains due to strikes.

ScotRail is warning several of its services will be impacted on various dates in December and January.