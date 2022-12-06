Dundee Airport Christmas strike dates confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at Dundee Airport are set to strike on two days in the week before Christmas.

Unite the union, which represents staff of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) confirmed members will take strike action on Monday December 19 and Thursday December 22.

Nearly three quarters of workers backed industrial action after rejecting a 5% pay offer from Hial.

The union previously said members had no choice but to go on strike as the pay offer put forward amounts to a “significant pay cut” when inflation is taken into account.

Union calling for better pay offer for Dundee Airport staff

Shauna Wright, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite does not accept that Hial, a private limited company wholly-owned by the Scottish Government, does not have the ability to increase the offer.

“Claims previously made that it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish Government, will not placate our members or settle this dispute.”

“Unite is therefore calling on the Scottish Government as a matter of urgency to meet with us, the workers and Hial and to put forward additional funding that will improve pay, terms and conditions in the Highlands and Islands and bring an end to this dispute.”

The strike will start at midnight on December 19 for 24 hours and at the same time on December 22.

Hial apologises for disruption to festive travel

Inglis Lyon, Hial’s managing director said: “We apologise in advance for the inevitable disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers.

“Whilst recognising the financial challenges our colleagues face, we are disheartened that they will be taking strike action which will greatly inconvenience our passengers and local communities so close to the festive holiday period.

“We will liaise closely with our local teams, airlines, and partners to determine what can be done to minimise the disruption on both days.

“Meantime, all communication channels remain open in a bid to avoid this strike action.

“However, I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to keep in touch with their airline.”