Developers ask for more time to build student flats off Dundee’s West Marketgait

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Developers behind two plans for much-needed student blocks in Dundee have asked the council for more time to get the projects started.

Two firms were granted planning permission in April last year by Dundee City Council to build purpose-built premises on sites at Brown Street and at the site of the Shell garage at West Marketgait.

But rising construction costs, inflation and industry impact from Covid-19 lockdowns means the developers, registered in West London and Haddington want more time.

Planning permission conditions state that development work at the sites should have started within 18 months of it being granted but this has now lapsed.

Gylemuir (Brown) Ltd – for Brown Street – and Marketgait Ltd are separately seeking an extension for the same number of months before starting work.

The application will be discussed at an online meeting of Dundee City Council’s planning committee, scheduled to meet on Monday.

Concerns were voiced early this year that a current lack of private rentals within the city means demand for accommodation from international students could outstrip supply.

According to committee papers summarising the extension application, there is current demand for “up to 11,690 bed spaces within the city.”

In addition, students at St Andrews University struggling to find affordable living space in the Fife coastal town, look to Dundee for places to rent.

‘Disused petrol station’

The site for the proposed development at West Marketgait is currently occupied by a former petrol station which closed earlier this year.

Planning permission has been granted for 179 bedrooms with amenities and landscaping.

In November, a fire damaged the former forecourt kiosk at the old premises. This remains standing but boarded-up. An investigation was launched following the blaze.

‘Blackness conservation area’

The other proposed purpose built student accommodation on Brown Street would

provide 361 living spaces.

These would comprise of 121 single studios, 34 twin studios, 60 four bed flats, 50 five bed flats, and 96 six bed flats.

The development would be located within the Blackness Conservation Area and Blackness General Economic Development Area.

Police Scotland Tayside Headquarters are across the road. Next door is a category A listed Tay Mill – illustrating central Dundee’s diverse land uses and history.

The building currently standing on the site is of “traditional industrial appearance with natural stone walls”.

Both proposed facilities, which are just a stone’s throw from one another, have previously been approved in line with council’s development plan.