Forfar star Darren Whyte could be out for the season – as injury curse strikes again

Forfar star Darren Whyte could be out for the rest of the season after his injury curse struck again.

The likeable Loons defender, 25, only returned to action on January 2nd last year after missing 446 days of action through a damaged cruciate ligament.

At the time, Whyte told Courier Sport that led to a lengthy period off his work as a plumber.

And while the injury is not quite as severe this time, a hamstring problem could sideline Whyte until the summer.

“Darren has a hamstring problem that is, unfortunately, going to keep him out of action for quite some time,” revealed Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.

“He’s been out in the past with a cruciate issue and, sadly, may not play for us again this season.

“It’s a big blow for us and a big blow for Darren.

“He’s a talented player and sadly I’ve not had the chance to work with him very long before this injury.

“But as a club we wish him all the very best in the recovery process and hope to see him on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Darren Whyte joined on Forfar treatment table by injured duo

Forfar also have Craig Slater and Nathan Flanagan out but don’t anticipate them being long-term injuries.

Spencer Moreland, Bobby Dailly, Kevin Hanratty and Jaden Ferguson have all returned to their parent clubs St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hearts.

And McKinnon hopes to add to his squad in the January transfer window.

“We are hoping to be active in the transfer market,” added McKinnon.

“I’d love to bring in three or four players but won’t sign players for the sake of it.

“A few of our loan players have gone back to their clubs and we’ll be looking to see what can be done to add a bit of freshness to the squad.”

Thomas Brindley red card appeal

Meanwhile, Forfar will find out on Friday morning if their appeal against Thomas Brindley’s red card is successful.

Brindley was sent-off during Loons 1-0 defeat to Elgin City last weekend.

“We’ve reviewed the footage and feel we have a strong case for the red card to be rescinded,” added McKinnon.