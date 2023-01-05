Fire investigators and forensics officers at scene of Methil death as probe continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fire investigators and forensics officers at scene of Methil death as probe continues

By Laura Devlin
January 5 2023, 3.57pm Updated: January 6 2023, 6.15am
Police and fire investigation officers on Whyte Rose Terrace, Methil, on Thursday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police and fire investigation officers on Whyte Rose Terrace, Methil, on Thursday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Forensics officers and fire investigators have attended a house in Methil as a probe into the death of a 27-year-old man continues.

Firefighters were initially called to the scene on Whyte Rose Terrace in the Fife town just after 12.40am on Wednesday.

Around half an hour later, police officers were called to attend.

A significant police presence remains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

No further details have been confirmed about the nature of the fire service’s involvement.

The death of the man – who has not been named – is still being treated as unexplained more than 36 hours on.

It is understood officers are waiting to find out the cause of the man’s death.

One street remains blocked off

One witness described the scene on Thursday afternoon.

He said: “There were two police units – one being a welfare unit – two police officers and and a couple of forensic people.

“The roads are open – there is no cordon with the exception of the street the property is on.”

An officer in a white forensics suit at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As news of the death broke on Wednesday, locals expressed their shock at seeing the police presence.

A lifelong Methil resident, who lives near to the scene, said: “It’s quite shocking to hear it’s someone so young.

“Although there is sometimes trouble at the other end of Methil you don’t hear of it here.”

A police van on Whyte Rose Terrace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to an address in Whyte Rose Terrace, Methil, Leven around 1.10am on Wednesday following the sudden death of a 27-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

When contacted by The Courier, the fire service said it was a matter for police and declined to comment further.

