Fire investigators and forensics officers at scene of Methil death as probe continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forensics officers and fire investigators have attended a house in Methil as a probe into the death of a 27-year-old man continues.

Firefighters were initially called to the scene on Whyte Rose Terrace in the Fife town just after 12.40am on Wednesday.

Around half an hour later, police officers were called to attend.

No further details have been confirmed about the nature of the fire service’s involvement.

The death of the man – who has not been named – is still being treated as unexplained more than 36 hours on.

It is understood officers are waiting to find out the cause of the man’s death.

One street remains blocked off

One witness described the scene on Thursday afternoon.

He said: “There were two police units – one being a welfare unit – two police officers and and a couple of forensic people.

“The roads are open – there is no cordon with the exception of the street the property is on.”

As news of the death broke on Wednesday, locals expressed their shock at seeing the police presence.

A lifelong Methil resident, who lives near to the scene, said: “It’s quite shocking to hear it’s someone so young.

“Although there is sometimes trouble at the other end of Methil you don’t hear of it here.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to an address in Whyte Rose Terrace, Methil, Leven around 1.10am on Wednesday following the sudden death of a 27-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

When contacted by The Courier, the fire service said it was a matter for police and declined to comment further.