Major Fife employer Amazon plans to cut 18,000 jobs worldwide

Major Fife employer Amazon is cutting more than 18,000 jobs worldwide in the largest layoffs programme in its history.

The job losses come as part of the online retail giant’s plans to slash costs.

It is understood the job losses will include the UK and Europe, but the firm has not given details of how each country will be affected.

Amazon, which employs about 2,000 people at its fulfilment centre in Dunfermline, the firm’s third largest in the UK.

The retailer had warned in November of job cuts.

Amazon said roles that will be affected include those across its online and bricks and mortar stores, such as Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods, as well as back office functions such as its human resources division.

Though it remains unclear how many job cuts are planned for Dunfermline.

Amazon jobs cut due to ‘uncertain economy’

Chief executive Andy Jassy, who succeeded founder Jeff Bezos in July 2021, said: “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

In a note to employees which was made public, Mr Jassy blamed the move on an “uncertain economy”.

The group, which employs around 1.5 million people globally, expects to tell staff affected from January 18.

It said it is offering a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and job placement support.

He added: “Companies that last a long time go through different phases. They’re not in heavy people expansion mode every year.”

Amazon’s job cuts, which are thought will include UK roles, come as the company also faces the first strike by its UK workers later this month.