Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Arbroath new boy is smiling again after being frozen out of football by red tape wrangle

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni had a constant smile etched on his face as he ran the show for Arbroath in a Dundee demolition on Monday.

The Arbroath new boy had a hand in three of his side’s goals in a 4-2 win that ended a 44-year wait for a Lichties victory at Dundee.

El-Mhanni, 27, has a long wait to make his Arbroath debut.

He originally agreed to join Arbroath in October, believing he could do so immediately as a free agent.

But the deal was put on hold as Fifa rules prevent the cross-border transfer of an amateur outwith the transfer window.

Arbroath stayed patient with the former Newcastle United man and promised a deal in January.

And it was worth their wait after his dream debut at Dundee.

“It was frustrating I wasn’t able to sign in October,” Yasin told Courier Sport.

“I wanted to hit the ground running and help the team as soon as I could.

“I didn’t know anything about that rule and only turned amateur last season to get some minutes under my belt.

“But fair play to Arbroath, they stuck with me.

“The gaffer Dick Campbell and Pink (Ian Campbell) made it clear they still wanted me in January.

“I went down the road initially but came back to train for a few weeks until I could sign in January.

“Now that I’m on the pitch I’m happy again. I’m sure you can see that by the smile on my face!”

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni praises Arbroath fans

Yasin was given a standing ovation by Arbroath fans as he left the field at full-time.

He was also voted man of the match by Arbroath’s supporters’ group TASC.

And he’s keen to become a crowd pleaser as he prepares for his home debut against Inverness on Saturday.

TASC SOCIAL MEDIA MAN OF THE MATCH-RESULT

“Dundee was a good place for me to showcase my talent to the fans,” added Yasin, who had a trial with English Championship side Reading in the summer.

“I’m really happy with the way it turned out and the reception they gave me.

“Our fans are our 12th man so I wanted to stay behind at the end and show my appreciation. It’s good to give some applause back.

“I’ve heard good reports about the fans and how they stick behind the team.

“I hope I can entertain them and help us win some more games.”