5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the last of the Christmas and Hogmanay leftovers are now gone, it’s time to start planning for Burns Night.

If you have spent much of the festive season in the kitchen, why not treat yourself to a meal out to celebrate Scotland’s national bard?

The celebration falls on Wednesday January 25 this year, meaning many venues have opted to move the festivities to the weekend.

While the classic haggis, neeps and tatties will make an appearance, there are also other prime Scottish ingredients on offer such as salmon, scallops, venison and of course whisky.

If the thought of a big Burns supper has you feeling excited, the food and drink team have their top Perthshire picks listed below.

1 – Ballintaggart Farm, Grandtully

Surrounded by the rolling hills of the Tay Valley, Ballintaggart Farm has to be one of the best places to tuck into traditional delicacies.

Down the road from Pitlochry and in the heart of Scotland’s natural larder, the venue promises to serve up locally sourced ingredients on Saturday January 28.

Its “fabulous feast” will be served on a long table and includes four courses. Starting the night off is Ballintaggart sourdough, whipped butter, Perello olives and Great Glen charcuterie.

There is of course haggis as an option for starter, before a wood fried venison takes centre stage. To finish the night there will be rhubarb with Dewars 12 whisky creme caramel.

Address: Ballintaggart Farm, Grandtully, Pitlochry, PH9 0PX

Price: £55 for four courses

2 – The Inn On The Tay, Grandtully

Nestled on the banks of the River Tay, this restaurant and six-bedroom inn provides a stunning backdrop for Burns Night celebrations.

The inn is supporting Grandtully and Strathtay Village Hall and Park Association in hosting its annual Burns supper.

After a traditional meal of haggis, neeps and tatties on Saturday 28 there will be a ceilidh for those eager to dance the night away.

Address: Grandtully, Pitlochry, PH9 0PL

Price: £299 per couple for a two-night stay including dinner and breakfast

3 – The Bothy, Perth

The warm restaurant on Kinoull Street will celebrate “a very bothy Burns night” on Wednesday January 25.

As well as a three-course meal, a dram of Highland Park 12 to raise a toast to the poet and the classic Address To The Haggis will make the night complete.

With both meat and vegan options, The Bothy has options to suit anyone. Starters include Cullen skink or the soup of the day.

A thyme roasted venison haunch with haggis, potatoes, parsnip puree, pickled blackberry and game jus makes up the main course, with a butternut squash wellington and veggie haggis bon bons as a meat-free option.

Desserts include a honey and whisky mousse with raspberry compote and lavender shortbread, or a selection of Scottish cheese canapes.

Address: 33 Kinnoull Street, Perth, PH1 5EN

Price: £40 per person

4 – The Salutation Hotel, Perth

The classic city centre hotel is putting on not just one, but two Scottish Shindigs this month to celebrate Scotland’s most famous poet.

On both Saturday 21 and 28 The Salutation Hotel will serve up a three-course Scottish themed dinner followed by light hearted entertainment for all guests.

There is also a complementary dram for all visitors, and a full Scottish breakfast for Sunday morning.

While tartan is not a necessity, it is recommended.

Address: 30-34 South Street, Perth, PH2 8PH

Price: £59 per person including a one-night stay, dinner and breakfast

5 – McKays, Pitlochry

The hotel, bar and restaurant is offering a Burns themed Scottish menu from January 19 to 26 in honour of The Bard.

Starters include haggis bon bons and honey mustard venison chipolatas with whisky sauce and hot smoked salmon with black pudding.

One of the four main courses is a different take on the classic, as this haggis comes wrapped in a spring roll pastry served with carrot and swede mash, mashed potato, tenderstem broccoli and whisky sauce.

With over 100 whiskies behind the bar the McKays team have found the perfect malt to go with with each dish.

Address: 138 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, PH16 5AG

Price: £7.95 to £28.95 per dish