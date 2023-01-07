5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night

By Maria Gran
January 7 2023, 5.00pm
A traditional haggis for Burns Night.
A traditional haggis for Burns Night.

As the last of the Christmas and Hogmanay leftovers are now gone, it’s time to start planning for Burns Night.

If you have spent much of the festive season in the kitchen, why not treat yourself to a meal out to celebrate Scotland’s national bard?

The celebration falls on Wednesday January 25 this year, meaning many venues have opted to move the festivities to the weekend.

While the classic haggis, neeps and tatties will make an appearance, there are also other prime Scottish ingredients on offer such as salmon, scallops, venison and of course whisky.

If the thought of a big Burns supper has you feeling excited, the food and drink team have their top Perthshire picks listed below.

1 – Ballintaggart Farm, Grandtully

Surrounded by the rolling hills of the Tay Valley, Ballintaggart Farm has to be one of the best places to tuck into traditional delicacies.

Down the road from Pitlochry and in the heart of Scotland’s natural larder, the venue promises to serve up locally sourced ingredients on Saturday January 28.

Its “fabulous feast” will be served on a long table and includes four courses. Starting the night off is Ballintaggart sourdough, whipped butter, Perello olives and Great Glen charcuterie.

There is of course haggis as an option for starter, before a wood fried venison takes centre stage. To finish the night there will be rhubarb with Dewars 12 whisky creme caramel.

Address: Ballintaggart Farm, Grandtully, Pitlochry, PH9 0PX

Price: £55 for four courses

 

2 – The Inn On The Tay, Grandtully

Nestled on the banks of the River Tay, this restaurant and six-bedroom inn provides a stunning backdrop for Burns Night celebrations.

The inn is supporting Grandtully and Strathtay Village Hall and Park Association in hosting its annual Burns supper.

After a traditional meal of haggis, neeps and tatties on Saturday 28 there will be a ceilidh for those eager to dance the night away.

Address: Grandtully, Pitlochry, PH9 0PL

Price: £299 per couple for a two-night stay including dinner and breakfast

 

3 – The Bothy, Perth

The warm restaurant on Kinoull Street will celebrate “a very bothy Burns night” on Wednesday January 25.

As well as a three-course meal, a dram of Highland Park 12 to raise a toast to the poet and the classic Address To The Haggis will make the night complete.

With both meat and vegan options, The Bothy has options to suit anyone. Starters include Cullen skink or the soup of the day.

A thyme roasted venison haunch with haggis, potatoes, parsnip puree, pickled blackberry and game jus makes up the main course, with a butternut squash wellington and veggie haggis bon bons as a meat-free option.

Desserts include a honey and whisky mousse with raspberry compote and lavender shortbread, or a selection of Scottish cheese canapes.

Address: 33 Kinnoull Street, Perth, PH1 5EN

Price: £40 per person

 

4 – The Salutation Hotel, Perth

The classic city centre hotel is putting on not just one, but two Scottish Shindigs this month to celebrate Scotland’s most famous poet.

On both Saturday 21 and 28 The Salutation Hotel will serve up a three-course Scottish themed dinner followed by light hearted entertainment for all guests.

There is also a complementary dram for all visitors, and a full Scottish breakfast for Sunday morning.

While tartan is not a necessity, it is recommended.

Address: 30-34 South Street, Perth, PH2 8PH

Price: £59 per person including a one-night stay, dinner and breakfast

The Salutation Hotel in Perth has been welcoming guests since 1699.

5 – McKays, Pitlochry

The hotel, bar and restaurant is offering a Burns themed Scottish menu from January 19 to 26 in honour of The Bard.

Starters include haggis bon bons and honey mustard venison chipolatas with whisky sauce and hot smoked salmon with black pudding.

One of the four main courses is a different take on the classic, as this haggis comes wrapped in a spring roll pastry served with carrot and swede mash, mashed potato, tenderstem broccoli and whisky sauce.

With over 100 whiskies behind the bar the McKays team have found the perfect malt to go with with each dish.

Address: 138 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, PH16 5AG

Price: £7.95 to £28.95 per dish

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Could CBD drinks help as an alternative to booze this Dry January? Image: Shutterstock
What are CBD drinks and could they help you through Dry January?
Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather, on a day without snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van
2
Moulin Hotel
Restaurant review: The Moulin Hotel near Pitlochry offers up traditional fare
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
4
Owner Jack Parr inside the new Macrotrition venue on South Methven Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
New Perth venue for healthy meal business Macrotrition as owner looks to expand further
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Kinross chef Sarah Rankin has been busy since appearing on MasterChef in 2022. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Kinross MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to launch new cookbook
YoElysse Crichton from Dundee, second left, with other Young MasterChef contestants.
Young MasterChef's Elysse Crichton from Dundee on 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience and her food dream
A smoke trout risotto needn't mean spending hours in the kitchen. Image: British Trout.
Midweek meal: Smoked trout risotto recipe is a short cut to flavour

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…
New Year resolutions ideas for 2023
How to be a better you in 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented