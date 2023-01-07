Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen ‘hard for me to take as a defender’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson says not learning from mistakes cost St Johnstone against Aberdeen.

The Perth side fell to a 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie after a late Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes double earned the Dons all three points.

But Davidson was frustrated by the manner in which his side fell behind – from a simple ball over the top – after they got out of jail twice in similar circumstances before the break.

Skipper Liam Gordon, who misjudged two high balls early on only to be bailed out by keeper Remi Matthews, appeared to lose his footing under a third lofted ball before Duk fired Aberdeen ahead.

Saints appeared to have worked themselves into a strong position just as the Dons struck.

St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and players rated as sloppy Saints shoot selves in foot in Aberdeen https://t.co/1DWL4ueK1S pic.twitter.com/Q42XMuTStp — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) January 7, 2023

For the Perth boss, who hooked Gordon after Duk’s opener, that was unacceptable.

Davidson said: “First half, we knew they were going to come and have a go at us. We knew they were under pressure.

“I thought we set up really well, I thought we were organised and I thought we were hard to play against.

“As the second half went on, we got better. We got more possession. We got further up the pitch, we got more chances.

“At the point that goal was scored, I thought we were getting control of the game and that’s probably the frustrating thing.

‘Hard for me to take as a defender’

“Their fans were getting frustrated and then one long ball and they are 1-0 up.

“It’s pretty hard for me to take as a defender. As a group, we have to deal with it better.

“We got a warning in the first half, we didn’t deal with it well enough, and in the second half we didn’t deal with it. That’s the reason we lost the game.

“Everything else was pretty good for an away performance.”