Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen ‘hard for me to take as a defender’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen ‘hard for me to take as a defender’

By Sean Hamilton
January 7 2023, 5.55pm
Callum Davidson heads from the St Johnstone team bus into Pittodrie ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson heads from the St Johnstone team bus into Pittodrie ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Callum Davidson says not learning from mistakes cost St Johnstone against Aberdeen.

The Perth side fell to a 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie after a late Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes double earned the Dons all three points.

But Davidson was frustrated by the manner in which his side fell behind – from a simple ball over the top – after they got out of jail twice in similar circumstances before the break.

Skipper Liam Gordon, who misjudged two high balls early on only to be bailed out by keeper Remi Matthews, appeared to lose his footing under a third lofted ball before Duk fired Aberdeen ahead.

Saints appeared to have worked themselves into a strong position just as the Dons struck.

For the Perth boss, who hooked Gordon after Duk’s opener, that was unacceptable.

Davidson said: “First half, we knew they were going to come and have a go at us. We knew they were under pressure.

“I thought we set up really well, I thought we were organised and I thought we were hard to play against.

“As the second half went on, we got better. We got more possession. We got further up the pitch, we got more chances.

“At the point that goal was scored, I thought we were getting control of the game and that’s probably the frustrating thing.

‘Hard for me to take as a defender’

Their fans were getting frustrated and then one long ball and they are 1-0 up.

“It’s pretty hard for me to take as a defender. As a group, we have to deal with it better.

“We got a warning in the first half, we didn’t deal with it well enough, and in the second half we didn’t deal with it. That’s the reason we lost the game.

“Everything else was pretty good for an away performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Cammy MacPherson attempts to challenge Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and players rated as sloppy Saints shoot…
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan is an injury doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.
Ryan McGowan says St Johnstone were dismal v Dundee United and need to get…
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much…
Fair City Unity protest banners can be seen in their empty section ahead of Monday's clash with Dundee United. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity break silence on Dundee United match protest…
Would a combination of Dan Phillips, Cammy MacPherson and David Wotherspoon work as St Johnstone's midfield? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone midfield has changed for 12 games in a row - what is…
Andy Considine during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine 'reinvigorated' by life at St Johnstone as former Aberdeen hero prepares for…
St Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone players not affected by fans' Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James…
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi signs new contract through to 2025
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson understands St Johnstone fan anger over Rangers Scottish Cup tickets as Fair…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…

Most Read

1
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
2
Princes WIlliam and Harry
MORAG LINDSAY: Siblings fight Harry – get over it and go and do something…
3
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much…
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
6
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
7
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
8
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
9
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year
2

More from The Courier

Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Erosion at Montrose.
Council looks to shore up Montrose sand dunes amid dire flooding warnings
Could CBD drinks help as an alternative to booze this Dry January? Image: Shutterstock
What are CBD drinks and could they help you through Dry January?
Scottish schools are struggling to recruit teachers. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
A traditional haggis for Burns Night.
5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night
Jay Henderson netted the Inverness second goal at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Inverness verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side suffer heavy…
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home
Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented