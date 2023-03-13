Plummeting NHS dental treatments leaves Fife facing ‘ticking time bomb’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plummeting NHS dental treatments leaves Fife facing ‘ticking time bomb’

By Claire Warrender
March 13 2023, 5.55am
NHS dentists Fife
There are fears of a ticking timebomb of dental decay in Fife.

The Scottish Government has been urged to take urgent action amid fears over a “ticking time bomb of dental health problems” in Fife.

Patients have complained of significant difficulty in accessing NHS dentists since the Covid pandemic.

Figures show there are 32 fewer practices in Fife now than in 2019.

And 170,000 fewer NHS dental treatments were carried out in the region last year compared to three years previously.

Meanwhile, dentists say they are seeing more complex cases as people go longer without treatment.

Fife Liberal Democrat councillors are now calling on the Scottish Government to “get their act together” and save NHS dentistry.

Dunfermline South councillor James Calder said: “Doing nothing is not acceptable.”

Lack of NHS dentists ‘is not fair’

Mr Calder said there was a similar pattern across Scotland.

He has now tabled a motion, seconded by Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy, to be heard at Thursday’s full Fife Council meeting.

Councillor James Calder wants action over NHS dentists.

It urges the council to write to the Scottish Government on the issue.

And he said: “The number of NHS-funded procedures in Fife has plummeted.

“We are now facing a ticking time bomb of dental health problems in Fife as a result.

“Many can’t afford private treatment, particularly in the current economic climate. This is not fair.”

Patients are ‘hunting from dentist to dentist’

Mr Calder’s comments come after Deputy First Minister John Swinney was challenged on the issue in Parliament this week.

North East Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said local patients were hunting from dentist to dentist to access treatment.

Willie Rennie is concerned about the fall in NHS dentists in Fife. Image: PA.

“NHS dentists in north east Fife report a significant backlog that they’re having to work through,” he said.

“But there is a significant increase in decay because the patients have been waiting for so long.

“They are concerned, however, that they won’t be able to deal with this backlog because the cost of treatment is not matched by the fees they’re receiving from the government.”

Swinney: ‘Challenges in dealing with Covid recovery’

Mr Swinney said it was important people had access to NHS dentistry.

He agreed to look at the points made by Mr Rennie in Parliament, adding: “The government obviously reviews all of these issues on an ongoing basis.”

He added, however: “There are financial constraints under which we are operating.

“There will be challenges in dealing with the recovery from Covid and the significant backlogs that exist as a consequence of the absence of treatment for so many people for so long.”

Meanwhile, he pointed out more than 1.6 million NHS examination appointments were carried out across Scotland between April and October last year.

“This means we’re on course for over 3.5 million contacts in the 2022-23 financial year, an increase of 40% in NHS dental activity compared to the previous year,” he said.

