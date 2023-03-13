EXCLUSIVE: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised

Almost a third of Scots voters say they would be less likely to support the Conservatives if the Chancellor raises the duty on Scotch whisky.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
March 13 2023, 6.00am
Photo of Derek Healey
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK

Almost a third of Scots voters say they would be less likely to support the Conservatives if the Chancellor raises the duty on Scotch whisky.

Jeremy Hunt will use his budget on Wednesday to finalise a review of the system but reports suggest producers will get nothing – and could even see tax rates increase.

He has been urged to freeze duty to fulfil the pledge made by the Tories in 2019 to “ensure our tax system is supporting Scottish whisky”.

New polling, seen exclusively by us, shows 72% of people support freezing tax on spirits in this week’s budget.

Tory chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Image: Supplied

Almost 32% of 1,034 Scots polled said they would be less likely to support the Conservatives at the next general election if the duty is raised.

Just short of 13% said it would make them more likely to support the party, while around the same number said they don’t know.

Around 43% said it would make no difference.

Waiting for promises to be kept

The poll, conducted by Survation, also shows whisky’s role in supporting the wider supply chain, with 76% believing support for the industry will boost hospitality businesses.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said: “Distillers across Scotland are waiting for the pledge made in 2019 to be fulfilled.

“There has been a review of alcohol taxation but still Scotch Whisky is taxed more than beer, wine or cider – and 99% of distillers do not have access to tax breaks available to sales in the on-trade.

A bottle of Scotch whisky. Image: DC Thomson

“The competitive disadvantage faced by the industry could get worse if the Chancellor further raises tax on Scotch whisky and other spirits in the budget this week.

“We urge him to listen to people across Scotland, make good on the commitment to support Scotch whisky, and freeze duty.”

Why are producers concerned?

The duty paid on spirits in the UK is already significantly higher than the European average, with around £3 in every £4 spent on a bottle of whisky going to the Treasury.

Spirits like Scotch account for 34% of sales in the UK on-trade, but 99% of distillers do not have access to proposed tax breaks in pubs and bars, known as “draught relief.”

The Scotch Whisky Association says a further increase would add to the cost of living and fuel inflation – which the UK government has pledged to halve this year.

It argues it would also disproportionately impact business in Scotland because it produces more than 90% of all UK spirits.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
2
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
3
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
4
Last year's Dundee Summer Sessions festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted ‘drug dealer’ and told police she would slit his throat…
7
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
8
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
9
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
10
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

More from The Courier

John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids
Scott Duncan collects newspaper bills and has been speaking about his collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Big Mac was spiked': Meet Dundee man who collects newspaper headlines
Ronnie Samson (and his nephew Gray Menzies) on Lochee Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What do Dundonians think about latest Lochee cycle lane plans?
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
NHS dentists Fife
Plummeting NHS dental treatments leaves Fife facing 'ticking time bomb'
Craig Huddart, Rocket Group co-founder, is excited about the new Dundee office. Image: Rocket Group.
Dundee jobs boost as growing archaeology group to open city office
Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented