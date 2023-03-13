What do Dundonians think about latest Lochee cycle lane plans?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee dad Ronnie Samson would “love” to see new cycle lanes on Lochee Road.

“Cycle lanes are needed here,” Ronnie said.

He is a keen cycler and frequently takes his daughter and other young relatives out on rides around the city.

But they avoid cycling on the busy Lochee Road.

“It’s way too dangerous and busy right now. We wouldn’t feel safe.

“These cycle lanes would be great. I think it would give the area a facelift too.”

What is an ‘active freeway’?

Dundee Council is considering adding segregated cycle lanes to some of Dundee’s busiest roads.

These “active freeway” proposals would encourage walking, wheeling and cycling.

Jacqui Barr thinks this road revamp would make the route “safer for everyone”.

Jacqui, 52, says seeing cyclists on Lochee Road at the moment makes her “nervous”.

“I think [cycle lanes] would be a great thing. They need lanes like that to keep them safe.

“It would make it safer for everyone. Plus it would encourage more people to get on their bikes.”

The council is looking at the stretch from Bell Street Car Park via Lochee Road to Coupar Angus Road, before following Liff Road to the Kingsway.

Councillors have appointed consultants Jacobs for this active travel study in the heart of Dundee.

Designers have suggested adding cycle lanes to either side of Lochee Road and Coupar Angus Road.

Dundee City Council has also proposed to reduce the four lane dual carriageway to three lanes for general traffic on Coupar Angus road to create space for the new cycle lanes at either side.

Is ‘nightmare for cars’ worth it?

William Tosh, 55, lives just off of Lochee Road.

He is not a fan of the plans.

“It would be a nightmare for cars,” he said.

“It’s already hard enough to get round the bends as it is.

“I wouldn’t be happy if they did something like that here.”

Dundee councillors hope the proposals will reduce traffic speed on these busy roads.

Liff Road would become a “quiet street”. Cyclists would mix with cars and other traffic. The council is considering a 20mph speed limit there.

Workers would also plant trees and add seating to the active freeways to “enhance the environment for active travel”.

Cyclists given ‘priority’ at Lochee Road

Cyclists travelling downhill into the city centre would have to mix with the general traffic on a short section between Ancrum Road and Loons Road.

In this area, there would be a cycle priority traffic light system.

This means cyclists would be given early signal release and sit in the priority lane position until they reach the cycle lane again.

This is good news for the safety of cyclists, some of whom find Dundee’s roads “terrifying” to cycle on.

“I’m taking my life in my hands when I cycle on Lochee Road,” said Valentine Scarlet.

She is a member of the Dundee Cycling group.

“Too many cycle accidents happen in Dundee.”

“Cyclists need to feel safe,” she added.

“It will make an awful big difference to know that there is a specific lane [dedicated] to me and my safety.”

City-wide Dundee cycle network developing

There are five other cycle routes also proposed for Dundee, as the council hopes to create an active travel network in the city.

This is in addition to the cycle link being developed between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said they are consulting with the public on the active travel plans.

“Further technical design work and traffic modelling will be needed to confirm the feasibility and deliverability of the concept proposals, informed by engagement with the public at various key stages of the process.”

Those interested have until Sunday March 19 to have their say on the proposals.