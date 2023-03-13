‘My Big Mac was spiked’: Meet Dundee man who collects newspaper headlines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

‘My Big Mac was spiked’: Meet Dundee man who collects newspaper headlines

By Glen Barclay
March 13 2023, 6.00am
Scott Duncan collects newspaper bills and has been speaking about his collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scott Duncan collects newspaper bills and has been speaking about his collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Read all about it!

Dundonian Scott Duncan started collecting newspaper bills 10 years ago and these headlines prove that sometimes life is stranger than fiction.

Scott used to live above a newsagent and turned his passion for the dark and grisly side of city life into a hobby and has amassed an impressive collection.

The result is not simply an exercise in nostalgia but a rich social document.

He is currently undertaking a Masters in Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and his collection of headlines have inspired him to tackle a “fake bills” project.

Triumph and tragedy

Newspaper bills have stood outside vendor booths and shops for generations to tease the biggest story of the day and encourage people to buy a copy of the paper.

Some of those bills have captured defining moments in history such as the evocative image of the young newsboy outside the White Star Line offices in London in April 1912 holding an Evening News bill announcing: Titanic Disaster: Great Loss of Life.

London newspaper seller with banner announcing the loss of SS Titanic in 1912. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee Man Lost at Sea was not the headline when news broke locally but Courier and Evening Telegraph bills have been delivering triumph and tragedy for 200 years.

The Tay Rail Bridge Disaster in 1879 to the entrenched narrative of two world wars and glorious sporting moments are among those headlines that have grabbed our attention.

The currency has changed since 1816 and The Courier has changed from broadsheet size to tabloid but the street vendors and those street bills still link the old with the new.

A news vendor with a billboard during the Second World War. Image: DC Thomson.

Scott has been fascinated with them for years.

He said: “I’ve always been interested in the “around the courts” section of the Tele. In particular the appetite the readership has for people they know being publicised.

“People are attracted to crime and deviance even if it’s just getting a vicarious thrill reading about the acts of others.

“There is a strong desire in Scottish society to see ‘justice served’ and a big part of that is about people being punished for their crimes.”

Dundee’s 1905 Black List

Scott said that goes all the way back to the days of the Victorian criminals who unwittingly found themselves named and shamed on Dundee’s Black List in 1905.

These 42 Dundonians had their names and faces splashed all over the papers in the early 1900s with a firm warning – they were not to be given any more booze.

There were seven men and 35 women, aged from 16 to 63.

Each offender’s description given to city publicans was accompanied by a haunting mugshot and a description of any “peculiarities or marks”.

The Stuart Patrick Shop on South Union Street in Dundee in 1959 with newspaper bills outside. Image: DC Thomson.

The list prevented anyone who was unfortunate enough to find their name on it from buying alcohol at any licensed premises for the next three years.

Licensees would also be fined up to £20 if they served these inebriates.

Scott said: “It was tragic to see how these people lived and that’s why it’s so important to maintain the dignity of the people behind these headlines.

“These headlines create an important social document.”

The dark side of life in Dundee

Scott prides himself on being able to spot the value in objects that others may overlook.

He said: “I am a collector of things; documents or ephemera that may seem worthless and disposable, but I saw a value, culturally, socially and historically in these bills.

“I’ve collected them on and off for over 10 years, collecting most of them when I lived above a newsagent. It’s mainly bills connected with the dark side of life that I collect.

“Drugs, violence, death, imprisonment and crime – these are the main areas.

“In many ways these bills represent the kind of ‘ready-made’ art pieces that were favoured by the surrealists.

“I don’t think it’s outside the realm of the possible that in the further off future these could be items displayed in museums.”

Arbroath newsagent Rob Johnston with a Courier newspaper bill in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

Scott believes that the deep interest in newspaper bills extends way back in time, to the inception of the printing press, using “propaganda” to sell copies.

He added: “The relationship between the press and sensationalised reports about crime and deviant behaviour is nothing new.

“It has been happening at least since Victorian times with Jack the Ripper.”

What’s in Scott’s collection?

So what are some of Scott’s stand-out newspaper headlines?

Drugged up plumber: My Big Mac was spiked’ was the 2018 bill when a “dancing plumber” was found guilty of being in charge of a car while unfit through drink or drugs.

The 55-year-old who become an overnight YouTube sensation in a video showing off his moves claimed at Dundee Sheriff Court that his Big Mac was “spiked”.

‘Dundee’s ‘best coke’ dealer jailed’ was the 2019 bill when a 26-year-old Dundonian was sentenced to 28 months in prison for selling the “best stuff you’ll find in Dundee”.

What about some of those others?

Do you remember the stories behind some of these headlines?

Scott Duncan shows off his collection of Courier and Evening Telegraph bills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Scott is now keen to include aspects of his hobby within his artistic vision.

He said: “I’m considering incorporating these items into my artistic practice at some point, perhaps alongside fake bills created by myself and others.

“I’m not aware of anyone else in Dundee with such a collection.

“Though I know that Dundee poet Scott Martin has a large collection of letters sent to the Tele, which were collected over 20 years.

“I’ve got my eye out for any absurd, hilarious or crime related bills, especially those with a particular Dundee vibe.”

His “fake bills” project which has been inspired by his collection is currently in its infancy but Scott hopes to make real progress in the coming year.

Until then you might see him outside a newsagent near you!

