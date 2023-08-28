Kevin Holt hails Dundee United duo for ‘knocking their pans in’ as defensive efforts start from the front

Kevin Holt is adamant there was never a sense of panic following Dundee United’s stuttering start to the season.

The Tangerines lost their first two competitive fixtures against League Two Spartans and Championship rivals Partick Thistle, ultimately causing them to exit the Viaplay Cup at the group phase.

However, Holt reckons a period of “transition” was only natural following the major summer rebuild at United.

The Terrors are now five games unbeaten and, while he acknowledges that their 1-1 draw against Dunfermline was “a bump in the road”, United are two points behind leaders Queen’s Park with a game in hand.

“Nobody panicked about those early results because we could all see the quality that we have in the group,” said Holt.

“There was a period of transition, and a few of our older players — like Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher — came in a little later.

“Our early games were frustrating and disappointing for the fans, especially when we didn’t qualify from our group, but they could see how hard we’re working — and that’s going to pay off.”

Height

Holt’s brace against Ayr United, converted clinically from Declan Glass and Kai Fotheringham deliveries, took his tally for the campaign to four goals in seven appearances.

Louis Moult bagged the other strike in a 3-0 victory with a delicate lob that was bizarrely carried over his own line by Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson.

Holt added: “Am I more proud of my goals or my clean sheet on Saturday? I’m actually most proud of the victory because that’s the most important thing, but — as a defender — clean sheets always come first.

“But they (set-pieces) are a big part of the modern game, especially in this division.

“You need good deliveries so that the big lads can attack them. We have a lot of height at the back so we can defend our own box — but it’s also good to be able to pose a threat at the other end of the park.”

Indeed, United’s run of shut-outs was spotlighted by boss Jim Goodwin at Somerset Park. The Terrors have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games.

“We defend from the front,” added Holt. “Louis (Moult) and Tony Watt are knocking their pans in and we work hard as a unit, including the substitutes.

“Everyone knows their role because it’s been drilled into us — and we’re all enjoying that.”