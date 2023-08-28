Kevin Holt hails Dundee United duo for ‘knocking their pans in’ as defensive efforts start from the front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin Holt hails Dundee United duo for ‘knocking their pans in’ as defensive efforts start from the front

Holt hit the goal trail but was even more proud of his clean sheet.

By Alan Temple
Kevin Holt in action for Dundee United
Holt boasts four goals in seven games. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt is adamant there was never a sense of panic following Dundee United’s stuttering start to the season.

The Tangerines lost their first two competitive fixtures against League Two Spartans and Championship rivals Partick Thistle, ultimately causing them to exit the Viaplay Cup at the group phase.

However, Holt reckons a period of “transition” was only natural following the major summer rebuild at United.

The Terrors are now five games unbeaten and, while he acknowledges that their 1-1 draw against Dunfermline was “a bump in the road”, United are two points behind leaders Queen’s Park with a game in hand.

Louis Moult, left, celebrates with fellow Dundee United scorer Kevin Holt
Moult, left, celebrates with fellow scorer Holt. Image: SNS

“Nobody panicked about those early results because we could all see the quality that we have in the group,” said Holt.

“There was a period of transition, and a few of our older players — like Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher — came in a little later.

“Our early games were frustrating and disappointing for the fans, especially when we didn’t qualify from our group, but they could see how hard we’re working — and that’s going to pay off.”

Height

Holt’s brace against Ayr United, converted clinically from Declan Glass and Kai Fotheringham deliveries, took his tally for the campaign to four goals in seven appearances.

Louis Moult bagged the other strike in a 3-0 victory with a delicate lob that was bizarrely carried over his own line by Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson.

Holt added: “Am I more proud of my goals or my clean sheet on Saturday? I’m actually most proud of the victory because that’s the most important thing, but — as a defender — clean sheets always come first.

“But they (set-pieces) are a big part of the modern game, especially in this division.

“You need good deliveries so that the big lads can attack them. We have a lot of height at the back so we can defend our own box — but it’s also good to be able to pose a threat at the other end of the park.”

Jim Goodwin hails the travelling Dundee United fans
Goodwin hails the travelling Dundee United fans.

Indeed, United’s run of shut-outs was spotlighted by boss Jim Goodwin at Somerset Park. The Terrors have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games.

“We defend from the front,” added Holt. “Louis (Moult) and Tony Watt are knocking their pans in and we work hard as a unit, including the substitutes.

“Everyone knows their role because it’s been drilled into us — and we’re all enjoying that.”

More from Dundee United

Louis Moult, left, celebrates with fellow Dundee United scorer Kevin Holt
4 Dundee United talking points as startling stat underlines set-piece progress
Jim Goodwin hails the travelling Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in Kevin Holt penalty quip as Dundee United boss hails Tangerines star…
Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
Ayr United 0-3 Dundee United: Kevin Holt at the double as Terrors dominate
Declan Glass in full flow for Dundee United
Declan Glass grateful for Jim Goodwin redemption after being sent to train with Dundee…
Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and Mathew Cudjoe in 'delicate dance' over possible new contract
Stewart Petrie is without Dundee United loan star Miller Thomson for Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee United kid Miller Thomson joins Montrose injury list as boss Stewart Petrie looks…
Alan Domeracki pens his new Dundee United deal
Dundee United kid who was 'scouted' by Chelsea and Liverpool signs new deal at…
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Jim Goodwin reveals sole focus for Ayr trip as Dundee United aim to close…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - United's Ayr force and Dee heart stoppers
Tannadice and Dens Park
Extra blue badge parking for fans during Dundee football games after backlash

Conversation