Fife woman stole £26k from own grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife woman stole £26k from own grandmother

Cherilyn Wilson drained her elderly relative's account using online banking to make numerous minor transactions.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Wilson set up online banking with RBS and drained her grandmother's account. Image: Shutterstock.
Wilson set up online banking with RBS and drained her grandmother's account. Image: Shutterstock.

A woman stole more than £26,000 from her grandmother after setting up online banking on her account.

Cherilyn Wilson had run up debts, which the 75-year-old agreed to pay.

After the money was transferred, unbeknownst to Wilson’s victim, multiple “small transactions” were carried out until she had stolen tens of thousands of pounds.

The 24-year-old’s theft was only discovered after the account had been drained.

Agreed to pay debts

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “The accused would often visit her grandmother and carry out chores such as shopping.

“The complainer had kept her PIN in her purse to allow the accused access.

“She had three accounts with Royal Bank of Scotland.

“On May 28, the accused admitted she was in debt.

“The debts amounted to £2,000 and the complainer agreed to give her the money.

“Online banking was set up on the account with the accused, using her own details to set it up.

“The complainer did not wish to use this function.”

Suspicions aroused

The prosecutor continued: “In November 2019, she realised she was not receiving physical bank statements and went into the bank.

“She was told that online banking had been set up.”

The woman got a copy of her statement from staff but did not examine it at the time.

However, she later found the account had been emptied by “numerous” transactions.

Mr Thomson said: “She found £26,077 had been withdrawn without her knowledge or authority.”

It is understood the bank has since reimbursed Wilson’s victim.

Wilson, of Westfield Brae, Cardenden, admitted stealing £26,077 at two addresses in Kelty between June 4 and December 17 2019.

A not guilty plea to embezzling £9,199 between January 1 and June 3 that year was accepted by the Crown.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.
Dundee rape survivor: 'Why was my attacker given taxi badge despite stalking conviction?'
Royal Artillery major James Garmory appeared in court nearly two decades after his offence.
Army major admonished for reckless act on Fife road 17 years ago
Reece Boyle arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court during his case earlier this year.
Drug-dealing paedophile from Dundee ordered to pay thousands
Craig Ness was found not guilty over the fire engine crash in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson/ Fife Jammer Locations.
Kirkcaldy firefighter cleared over 'serious injury' crash while responding to 999 call
Grant Stainer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Cocaine-fuelled driver bashed parked cars on Perth street
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Kicked off in Boots and going postal
McAuley had shared sick material under the Kik username 'Ben Dover'. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife paedophile shared child abuse images under username 'Ben Dover'
Drug dealer Andrew Townsley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth heroin dealer admits threatening council officer during needle sweep
To go with story by Amie Flett. South Street Perth taped off as Police and Forensics attend incident Picture shows; Police incident on South Street . South Street, Perth. Stuart Cowper Date; 11/09/2021; 8772f142-48ff-482d-b203-9d66f93db3e6
Suspect cleared of pushing woman through glass door in Perth, to danger of her…
Police work at the crash scene in Fife.
Driver broke own neck and injured two others in 'moronic' Fife overtake