Fife woman stole £26k from own grandmother

A woman stole more than £26,000 from her grandmother after setting up online banking on her account.

Cherilyn Wilson had run up debts, which the 75-year-old agreed to pay.

After the money was transferred, unbeknownst to Wilson’s victim, multiple “small transactions” were carried out until she had stolen tens of thousands of pounds.

The 24-year-old’s theft was only discovered after the account had been drained.

Agreed to pay debts

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “The accused would often visit her grandmother and carry out chores such as shopping.

“The complainer had kept her PIN in her purse to allow the accused access.

“She had three accounts with Royal Bank of Scotland.

“On May 28, the accused admitted she was in debt.

“The debts amounted to £2,000 and the complainer agreed to give her the money.

“Online banking was set up on the account with the accused, using her own details to set it up.

“The complainer did not wish to use this function.”

Suspicions aroused

The prosecutor continued: “In November 2019, she realised she was not receiving physical bank statements and went into the bank.

“She was told that online banking had been set up.”

The woman got a copy of her statement from staff but did not examine it at the time.

However, she later found the account had been emptied by “numerous” transactions.

Mr Thomson said: “She found £26,077 had been withdrawn without her knowledge or authority.”

It is understood the bank has since reimbursed Wilson’s victim.

Wilson, of Westfield Brae, Cardenden, admitted stealing £26,077 at two addresses in Kelty between June 4 and December 17 2019.

A not guilty plea to embezzling £9,199 between January 1 and June 3 that year was accepted by the Crown.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.