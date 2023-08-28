Stolen Broughty Ferry cars may be in Edinburgh

Two cars that were stolen from Broughty Ferry could be in the Edinburgh area, police say.

Officers are on the hunt for thieves who stole the vehicles in the early hours of Thursday.

A silver Mercedes with registration plate R50 DTT was taken outside a premises on Westerton Avenue.

Later, a black Volkswagen Golf with registration plate RO70 RVP was also stolen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen these vehicles to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0570 of Thursday August 24.”