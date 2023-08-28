Looking to Move? Securing your choice of Solicitor is key

Buying or selling a house can be daunting, especially in today’s ever-changing market. Want to be sure that you’re getting the best deal and best advice possible? Check out Connelly Yeoman Solicitors and Estate Agent.

Already having High Street offices in Arbroath and Carnoustie, Connelly Yeoman has opened an additional office in Monifieth on Reform Street.

Offering services such as Conveyancing, Estate Agency, Wills, Powers of Attorney and Executry Administration, Connelly Yeoman is a member of Tayside Solicitors’ Property Centre (TSPC) and offers extensive knowledge of the local property market.

There will be a solicitor based in the Monifieth office 5 days a week so feel free to pop into the office or get in touch to arrange a face to face meeting.

Why choose Connelly Yeoman as your solicitors and estate agents?

Connelly Yeoman not only offers personalised customer service, the firm also boasts end-to-end service when buying or selling your home all under the one roof.

Independent estate agents lack the ability to carry out the full sale process inhouse. Whereas your local solicitor based estate agent firm can guide you through every step with one point of contact throughout.

Offering a full service

Connelly Yeoman offer a full estate agency service providing a free initial valuation of your property. The firm helps you through preparation of detailed sales particulars as well as offering step-by-step guidance through the entire selling process.

Barry Dewar, Director, said: “The advantage of instructing a Solicitor Estate Agency is that we can provide the full service and advise clients on all matters.” This includes:

TSPC advertising

Professional photography including drone photography

Targeted social media advertising

Negotiating the best deal for clients

Submit formal written Offers

Advising on the terms on legal contract (Missives)

Advising on title conditions and resolving issues that may arise when looking to finalise the legal contract (conclude the missives)

Prepping mortgage documentation for signing and finally, registering legal title and mortgage documentation with the Registers of Scotland

Ensuring the best possible price

The team at Connelly Yeoman will work to achieve the best possible price for buying or selling your home.

Connelly Yeoman are members of the TSPC.

This means they can access detailed information on prices achieved for similar properties in your area, as well as access the main portal / platform for advertising in the local area. Sellers can only list their property with TSPC if they instruct a member Solicitor firm to handle the sale.

Why lodge your property with TSPC? This is so your property will not just appear in the Dundee Property Centre, but also on in the TSPC website and social media channels, as well as the Scottish Solicitors’ Property Centre website.

Considering a different advertising approach? Press advertising can also be arranged in the local papers so you can be sure to reach your target audience.

Connelly Yeoman are a team of dedicated solicitors and estate agents

The dedicated team at Connelly Yeoman is also able to arrange viewings of your property when it’s convenient for you and will always make follow up calls to viewers to gauge interest and gather valuable feedback.

When an offer is received, the team of dedicated solicitors and estate agents will advise you, taking into account market conditions and other factors that determine whether you should accept or reject an offer, or when best to set a closing date.

As part of Connelly Yeoman’s end-to-end service, once an offer has been received and agreed in principle, it is then passed to one of the in-house solicitors to deal with the conveyancing (transfer of ownership of your home to the buyer).

Connelly Yeoman knows that trust and transparency is crucial – that’s why the solicitor who discusses the offer with you will be your one point of contact throughout.

Connelly Yeoman are also able to help with purchases including Help to Buy schemes. The firm will undertake all legal work in purchasing and selling of your property. If it’s necessary, Connelly Yeoman can put you in touch with a trusted independent mortgage advisor who can assist you in finding the best deal to suit your needs.

Sometimes it’s necessary to take out a loan and Connelly Yeoman understand how complicated the process can be. That’s why the team will liaise with your lender and prepare all legal security documentation. Once the settlement of your purchase has taken place, Connelly Yeoman will register all the appropriate deeds at Registers of Scotland. Buying a home can be a stressful experience and Connelly Yeoman are here to help. With a team of solicitors equipped with in-depth knowledge of the property market, they are there to support you with expert advice.

Visit the new Monifieth office today

The Directors, Emma, Nicola, Barry, and the rest of the team at Connelly Yeoman are keen to meet and welcome new clients. Barry said: “We would always prefer to meet our clients in a face to face meeting and that has worked for us over the years. We are looking forward to meeting and working with new clients in Monifieth and the surrounding area.

Barry said the most important thing is trust in the people you work with when buying or selling a Property. The most critical part of the moving process is reaching concluded missives and only your Solicitor can assist to achieve this position.

He said: “Before instructing an Estate Agent the public should consider what solicitor they want to deal with. The most important thing is getting a solicitor who you trust to handle matters on your behalf. After all, at the end of the day, if the contract isn’t tied up, the deal won’t happen.”

And with such substantial and quality service all under the one roof, Barry is certain that Connelly Yeoman is the firm for you.

Learn more about Connelly Yeoman, qualified solicitors and estate agents, today.