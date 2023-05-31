Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
New Monifieth office ‘natural progression’ for Angus legal firm

The Angus firm hopes to tap into a“buoyant” property market in Tayside with its new office.

By Gavin Harper
Connelly & Yeoman partners Nicola Davidson, Barry Dewar and Emma Smith. Image: Connelly & Yeoman.
An Angus estate agent said opening a new office in Monifieth was “natural progression” for the firm.

Connelly & Yeoman, which is based in Arbroath and also has an office in Carnoustie, has opened on Reform Street.

The firm offers a range of services from conveyancing to executries and wills.

Barry Dewar, one of three partners, said the new office was “natural progression” for the firm.

He said: “We’ve been in Arbroath about 28 years and opened in Carnoustie 10 years ago.

“It was a natural progression to come down the road to Monifieth. We’ve also got staff who live in the area.

“I’m from Monifieth and ’ve always thought it would be good to open an office here.”

Connelly & Yeoman’s new office in Monifieth. Image: Connelly & Yeoman.

Mr Dewar, who has been with the firm for 15 years, admitted the move has come a bit earlier than planned.

“A local surveyor got in touch to say the unit was coming up, and it’s a prime spot to open an estate agency,” he said.

“They were looking for a quick turnaround, so we just went for it.

“We’re excited to get out and about, get valuing properties and hopefully meet some new clients.”

Angus firm’s one-stop-shop

Mr Dewar, who is on the board of TSPC, said the firm has been busy, adding the property market remains “buoyant” in Tayside.

He added: “We always seem to be picking up new business fortunately.

“A lot of independent estate agents sprung up on the back of lockdown, and they’ve gone big on social media.

“The traditional firms are upping their game on that front, but we feel we offer the one-stop-shop under the same roof.

“You can deal with the sale and the purchase process from start to finish.

Inside the new Connelly &Yeoman: office in Monifieth Image: Connelly & Yeoman.

“It’s not just property – we deal with wills, power of attorney and dealing with the sadder things, like executory work as well.

“I think we offer a personal service to people.”

Mr Dewar said offering the personal touch is important to the business.

“We like to offer a face-to-face meeting and make the client feel like we are there for them,” he added.

Connelly & Yeoman jobs created

The firm took over the premises from Chinese takeaway Yang Sing, which has moved to a nearby building.

Fit-out work was carried out by the landlord, Tayside construction firm Kilmac.

The new Connelly & Yeoman office in Monifieth. Image: Connelly & Yeoman.

The new office, which is now open, has created two part-time jobs, but Mr Dewar said there may be more jobs created in the future.

Across its three sites, the firm has about 20 employees.

He added: “I think we’re open to taking more people on as the business grows.

“We’re hoping to build a client base down here, and a demand for our services, and maybe in time we would need to recruit further.”

