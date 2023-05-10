Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April

The former café was the most popular property on the TSPC website last month. Homes in Dundee, Monifieth and Wellbank were also extremely popular.

This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

The Broughty Ferry mansion previously home to popular cafe Jessie’s Kitchen was the most viewed property on TSPC last month.

Receiving more than 16,000 views, the £900,000 mansion house had property enthusiasts glued to their screens.

Several other Broughty Ferry properties were on TSPC’s top 10 most viewed listings for April.

Dundee was popular as well, and potential buyers also eyeballed properties in Monifieth and Wellbank.

Prices in the top 10 ranged from as low as £60,000 to as high as £900,000 and averaged out at £281,000.

Family homes proved popular, with nine out of the 10 properties having three or more bedrooms.

Only two of the ten properties are still available, with the average selling time across the eight sold properties being only 15 days.

TSPC manager Lynne Hill said “With visitors to tspc.co.uk increasing by 8% compared to the same period last year, April delivered a positive month for TSPC.

“Buyer demand remained strong with eight of the top ten properties going under offer in an average of only 15 days.

“Looking at the properties listed in the top ten, there is an emphasis on family homes across Dundee and Broughty Ferry which remain popular and offer flexible living.”

The top 10 TSPC properties in April were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: Broomhall House, 3 Albert Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £900,000
Status: Under offer
The former Jessie’s Kitchen building topped the chart. Image: TSPC.

With more than 16,000 page views, Broomhall House in Broughty Ferry was the runaway most popular property.

Built in 1865 for jute importer Joseph Luke the stunning mansion house boasts a turret and Victorian conservatory.

Until recently it was home to popular café Jessie’s Kitchen. Offered as a development opportunity, the most expensive property on TSPC recently went under offer.

We can’t wait to find out what the new owner does with it.

2. Dundee

Address: 72 Baldovie Terrace, Dundee
Price: Offers over £135,000
Status: Under offer
This house on Baldovie Terrace was the second most popular. Image: TSPC.

Taking second place, this popular home went to a closing date and was under offer less than two weeks after hitting the market.

The large summerhouse with wood burning stove, decked area and pergola in the garden was a definite selling point, along with three bedrooms, a spacious lounge and a dining kitchen.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: 12 Yewbank Avenue, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £300,000
Status: Under offer
This house in Broughty Ferry didn’t stay on the market for long. Image: TSPC.

Located just a short stroll from Broughty Ferry beach and Castle Green, this beautiful traditional home set within a peaceful cul-de-sac went under offer within 19 days.

Boasting bright and spacious accommodation, it features two reception rooms and three versatile double bedrooms that offer flexible living. There is great built-in storage throughout the home, as well as a detached single garage.

4. Dundee

Address: 61 Harrison Avenue, Dundee
Price: Offers over £60,000 for 25% share
Status: Under offer
A quarter share of this house was on sale. Image: TSPC.

Forming part of a Calendonia housing complex, this end terrace bungalow came to the market offering a 25% share of the property.

Even with buyer restrictions, this listing generated a lot of interest and a closing date was set for 18 April. The accommodation is formed over one level and features a lounge, conservatory, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a shower room.

5. Monifieth

Address: Hillcrest, 60A Hill Street, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £300,000
Status: Under offer
This house on Hill Street in Monifieth has plenty of potential. Image: TSPC.

Hillcrest is a property with plenty of potential. Located in Monifieth, it benefits from stunning panoramic views of the Tay from many rooms and offers flexible and adaptable family living.

With four reception rooms on the ground floor and four bedrooms on the upper floor, it offers vast scope for transformation.

6. Broughty Ferry

Address: 1 Marlee Place, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £250,000
Status: Under offer
This Broughty Ferry house was under offer in less than two weeks. Image: TSPC.

In sixth place, this Broughty Ferry home was on the market for only eleven days before going to a closing date and having an offer accepted.

Located on a generous corner plot, it’s an ideal family home. It benefits from a bright and spacious lounge, dining room, dining kitchen, a family bathroom, four bedrooms and a modern shower room.

7. Dundee

Address: 22 Maryfield Terrace, Dundee
Price: Offers over £210,000
Status: Active
This house on Maryfield Terrace is one of only two properties on the list not yet under offer. Image: TSPC.

This spacious three-bedroom home with a south facing garden is located in a popular residential area close to Baxter Park and Morgan Academy.

The property comprises three bedrooms, spacious living room, a second living room/dining room, family bathroom, kitchen, and a garden with patio area.

The lounge has a beautiful large bay window, high ceilings and original decorative features such as cornicing and a ceiling rose.

8. Dundee

Address: 210 Arbroath Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £280,000
Status: Active
This house on Arbroath Road is on sale for o/o £280,000. Image: TSPC.

This exclusive detached property has not only been extended but also finished to an exceptional standard throughout.

The kitchen is most definitely the heart of this home with an open plan layout, dining area and bi-folding doors that open onto the garden.

With four bedrooms and a living room featuring a bay window, this stylish property offers the best in contemporary living.

9. Wellbank

Address: 24 Gagiebank, Wellbank
Price: Offers over £200,000
Status: Under offer
This house has a lovely village location near Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC.

Located in the popular village of Wellbank, this home features the perfect space for entertaining.

The upper floor has a bright open plan lounge with useful storage and a WC.

On the ground floor, there is a kitchen/diner with a double oven, shower room, main bedroom with built-in wardrobes, two further double bedrooms and a cosy family room with patio doors providing access to the garden.

10. Dundee

Address: 7 Abercorn Street, Dundee
Price: Offers over £175,000
Status: Under offer
This three-bedroom house in Dundee rounds off our list. Image: TSPC.

Rounding up the top ten for April was this attractive three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow featuring a large, floored attic.

Although requiring a degree of updating, this did not put off any potential buyers and an offer was accepted after only 19 days on the market.

