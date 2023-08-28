Asking price of ‘spectacular’ villa near Dundee slashed by £50k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Asking price of ‘spectacular’ villa near Dundee slashed by £50k

The five-bedroom property in Birkhill includes an outdoor hot tub and sauna.

By Ben MacDonald
The Coach House, Birkhill
The Coach House is now under offer. Image: Verdala

The asking price for a luxurious five-bedroom villa near Dundee has been slashed by £50,000 – just over a month after it went on the market.

Estate agent Verdala is now welcoming offers over £599,000 for the Coach House, on Coupar Angus Road, Birkhill.

It comes after the property was put on the market in July for offers over £649,000.

The building is more than a century old but was renovated and extended in 2011.

Overlooking the courtyard, the ground floor contains a bright lounge and a contemporary kitchen and dining room, with bi-fold doors which lead to the garden.

The lounge is cosy and bright. Image: Verdala
The dining room contains bi-fold doors with access to the garden. Image: Verdala
There are plenty of seats in the kitchen area. Image: Verdala
Three of the five bedrooms sit on the ground floor. Image: Verdala

A utility room and three bedrooms are also found on this level, including one with an en-suite and dressing room.

The first floor includes access to the roof terrace and two more bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which also has an en-suite and dressing room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom offer views out over the trees.

The five bedrooms offer plenty of space for family members and guests. Image: Verdala
Some rooms offer views of the garden area. Image: Verdala
The master bedroom also has a dressing area. Image: Verdala
An en-suite is found in the master bedroom. Image: Verdala
Another bathroom is located in the house. Image: Verdala

The spacious garden also plays host to a sauna and hot tub.

The villa comes with gas-fired central heating and a security alarm system.

There is also a gated private driveway leading to parking for multiple vehicles and two garages.

After a trip to the sauna, you can relax in the garden. Image: Verdala
The garden offers lots of privacy. Image: Verdala
The driveway has plenty of space for cars to park. Image: Verdala

Describing the property as “spectacular”, estate agent Verdala say: “Internal viewing is essential to enable potential buyers to fully appreciate the extent and quality of accommodation on offer within this magnificent family home.”

It comes as a series of other high-end properties in Tayside and Fife have also had their asking prices cut.

