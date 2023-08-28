Asking price of ‘spectacular’ villa near Dundee slashed by £50k

The asking price for a luxurious five-bedroom villa near Dundee has been slashed by £50,000 – just over a month after it went on the market.

Estate agent Verdala is now welcoming offers over £599,000 for the Coach House, on Coupar Angus Road, Birkhill.

It comes after the property was put on the market in July for offers over £649,000.

The building is more than a century old but was renovated and extended in 2011.

Overlooking the courtyard, the ground floor contains a bright lounge and a contemporary kitchen and dining room, with bi-fold doors which lead to the garden.

A utility room and three bedrooms are also found on this level, including one with an en-suite and dressing room.

The first floor includes access to the roof terrace and two more bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which also has an en-suite and dressing room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom offer views out over the trees.

The spacious garden also plays host to a sauna and hot tub.

The villa comes with gas-fired central heating and a security alarm system.

There is also a gated private driveway leading to parking for multiple vehicles and two garages.

Describing the property as “spectacular”, estate agent Verdala say: “Internal viewing is essential to enable potential buyers to fully appreciate the extent and quality of accommodation on offer within this magnificent family home.”

It comes as a series of other high-end properties in Tayside and Fife have also had their asking prices cut.