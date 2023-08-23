5 high end homes in Dundee, Fife and Perthshire that have had their prices slashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 high end homes in Dundee, Fife and Perthshire that have had their prices slashed

Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is among the premium properties to have had their asking prices sliced.

Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry has had its price reduced by £60k. Image: Savills.
By Jack McKeown

Are you in the fortunate position of looking for a high end home? Then you could land a bargain.

Just a couple of years ago, the end of lockdown released pent up demand in the market.

High end homes were going to closing dates and selling for well over their asking price.

With interest and mortgage rates both rising, the market has cooled considerably.

Some sellers are desperate to move on and have slashed prices to secure a sale.

At the higher end of the market this can mean savings of £10,000s or even £100,000s.

Here are 5 high end properties in Tayside and Fife that have had their asking prices chopped.

Broughty Ferry

Lorraine Kelly’s former home is on sale for £210,000 below its home report value. Image: Savills.

Lorraine Kelly sold her home in Broughty Ferry in 2018. Since then its new owners have upgraded Melfort. One of the main bedrooms has been enlarged, the kitchen has been overhauled, and there’s a terrific games room.

Electric gates have been added for privacy and the garden has been landscaped. It’s now one of the most high end homes in Broughty Ferry.

At the start of the year the current owners put Melfort back on the market. The home report valued the house at £1,150,000 and it was put on sale for offers over £1 million.

Last month saw the asking price cut by £60,000 to o/o £940,000 – a massive £210,000 saving on the home report valuation.

Melfort is on sale with Savills.

Perth

This mansion near Perth now costs 20% less. Image: Strutt and Parker.

How does a discount of £300,000 sound? This handsome country house sits in 4.4 acres of its own grounds just outside Perth.

West Mains of Huntingtower consists of a magnificent country house with six bedrooms and five reception rooms. There is also a three bedroom house and a one bedroom cottage included in the sale.

Originally marketed at o/o £1.5 million it was recently reduced by £300,000.

Strutt and Parker are marketing it for o/o £1.2 million.

Fife

This fairytale castle in Fife is £200,000 cheaper. Image: Savills.

Pirwindy Keep is a beautiful castle in a magnificent setting near the East Neuk. Although it looks centuries old it was in fact built in 1998.

Made the old fashioned way out of solid stone it was the dream home of its builder and owner James Clark.

When he bought the plot in the 1990s it was the site of a ruined former blacksmiths.

One of the most spectacular rooms is the first floor great hall, which has a huge open fire.

Meanwhile no fewer than four streams flow through the 1.7 acre garden, spanned by arched stone bridges.

Previously on sale for £1,950,000 it’s had £250,000 knocked off its asking price.

It’s on sale with Savills.

Longforgan

This Edwardian home near Longforgan has had its price reduced. Image: Savills.

Woodlands is a magnificent Edwardian house on the outskirts of Longforgan. Dating from 1913, the house has recently been updated to a high standard.

Large bay windows let in plenty of light and a turret adds grandeur. Seven bedrooms mean there’s room for even the largest of families. Meanwhile an 0.8 acre garden is perfect for children and dogs.

Initially listed for o/o £980,000 the sellers are now asking for o/o £795,000 – a price reduction of 19%.

It’s on sale with Savills.

Fife

Kilmany House has 16 bedrooms and 7.8 acres of grounds. Image: Purple Bricks.

This 16 bedroom house requires full renovation and is not a project for the faint hearted. The gigantic country house rests in 7.4 acres of garden and woodland in the Fife hamlet of Kilmany – famed as the birthplace of motor racing legend Jim Clark.

The B listed building features a unique octagonal dining room. There are six reception rooms including a ballroom and a dining hall with vaulted ceilings. Meanwhile there are 16 double bedrooms, two en suites, four bathrooms and four WCs.

It has the potential to be turned into apartments or a small hotel. Or it could be one of the most high end homes in Fife.

Originally on sale for £900,000 the price has been lowered to just £760,000.

It’s on sale with Purple Bricks.

Conversation