5 high end homes in Dundee, Fife and Perthshire that have had their prices slashed

Are you in the fortunate position of looking for a high end home? Then you could land a bargain.

Just a couple of years ago, the end of lockdown released pent up demand in the market.

High end homes were going to closing dates and selling for well over their asking price.

With interest and mortgage rates both rising, the market has cooled considerably.

Some sellers are desperate to move on and have slashed prices to secure a sale.

At the higher end of the market this can mean savings of £10,000s or even £100,000s.

Here are 5 high end properties in Tayside and Fife that have had their asking prices chopped.

Broughty Ferry

Lorraine Kelly sold her home in Broughty Ferry in 2018. Since then its new owners have upgraded Melfort. One of the main bedrooms has been enlarged, the kitchen has been overhauled, and there’s a terrific games room.

Electric gates have been added for privacy and the garden has been landscaped. It’s now one of the most high end homes in Broughty Ferry.

At the start of the year the current owners put Melfort back on the market. The home report valued the house at £1,150,000 and it was put on sale for offers over £1 million.

Last month saw the asking price cut by £60,000 to o/o £940,000 – a massive £210,000 saving on the home report valuation.

Melfort is on sale with Savills.

Perth

How does a discount of £300,000 sound? This handsome country house sits in 4.4 acres of its own grounds just outside Perth.

West Mains of Huntingtower consists of a magnificent country house with six bedrooms and five reception rooms. There is also a three bedroom house and a one bedroom cottage included in the sale.

Originally marketed at o/o £1.5 million it was recently reduced by £300,000.

Strutt and Parker are marketing it for o/o £1.2 million.

Fife

Pirwindy Keep is a beautiful castle in a magnificent setting near the East Neuk. Although it looks centuries old it was in fact built in 1998.

Made the old fashioned way out of solid stone it was the dream home of its builder and owner James Clark.

When he bought the plot in the 1990s it was the site of a ruined former blacksmiths.

One of the most spectacular rooms is the first floor great hall, which has a huge open fire.

Meanwhile no fewer than four streams flow through the 1.7 acre garden, spanned by arched stone bridges.

Previously on sale for £1,950,000 it’s had £250,000 knocked off its asking price.

It’s on sale with Savills.

Longforgan

Woodlands is a magnificent Edwardian house on the outskirts of Longforgan. Dating from 1913, the house has recently been updated to a high standard.

Large bay windows let in plenty of light and a turret adds grandeur. Seven bedrooms mean there’s room for even the largest of families. Meanwhile an 0.8 acre garden is perfect for children and dogs.

Initially listed for o/o £980,000 the sellers are now asking for o/o £795,000 – a price reduction of 19%.

It’s on sale with Savills.

Fife

This 16 bedroom house requires full renovation and is not a project for the faint hearted. The gigantic country house rests in 7.4 acres of garden and woodland in the Fife hamlet of Kilmany – famed as the birthplace of motor racing legend Jim Clark.

The B listed building features a unique octagonal dining room. There are six reception rooms including a ballroom and a dining hall with vaulted ceilings. Meanwhile there are 16 double bedrooms, two en suites, four bathrooms and four WCs.

It has the potential to be turned into apartments or a small hotel. Or it could be one of the most high end homes in Fife.

Originally on sale for £900,000 the price has been lowered to just £760,000.

It’s on sale with Purple Bricks.