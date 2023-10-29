St Johnstone sack manager Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone sack manager Steven MacLean

The Perth boss has lost his job after Saturday's 4-0 defeat to St Mirren.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean on the touchline at St Mirren.
Steven MacLean on the touchline at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has been sacked.

The Perth side were beaten 4-0 by St Mirren on Saturday, with MacLean suggesting it looked like some of his players “chucked it” as the game ran away from them.

Saints are bottom of the Premiership table and the only team in the SPFL without a league win.

Assistant boss Liam Craig, their all-time record appearance holder, has also left the club, with Alec Cleland placed in charge as caretaker manager for Wednesday night’s game against Kilmarnock.

MacLean took training at McDiarmid Park on Sunday morning, with preparations beginning for the Killie match.

He then had a meeting with Stan Harris, with the chief executive deciding he wanted to make a managerial change after that.

A dejected St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
A dejected St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

MacLean is a Saints legend, having scored in the 2014 Scottish Cup final and been Callum Davidson’s assistant for the 2021 cup double.

He took over from Davidson in April, and got the results that kept the club in the top flight with a game to spare.

He signed a three-year contract before outgoing chairman, Steve Brown, passed the baton to Harris.

Tasked with slashing the budget by around £1 million, MacLean reshaped the Saints squad against that backdrop, bringing in 11 new players and cutting the average age.

The League Cup group stage was a disaster as Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Stirling Albion all defeated Saints – the last of those 4-0 at McDiarmid.

Back to back Premiership draws gave hope that upward momentum was at last building but Saturday’s heavy defeat in Paisley was an ominous backwards lurch.

