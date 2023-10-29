4 contenders to replace Steven MacLean as St Johnstone seek greater dugout experience

St Johnstone chief executive Stan Harris won’t rush into appointing Steven MacLean’s successor.

Alec Cleland has been placed in temporary charge for Wednesday night’s clash with Kilmarnock and then Saints have a free weekend.

A likely first match for the next McDiarmid Park boss is Motherwell at home the following Tuesday.

It is understood Harris will prioritise experience as he seeks to get the best out of a young squad, still winless in the Premiership.

Courier Sport picks out four contenders.

David Martindale

No manager has got a team to punch above its weight in the top flight more effectively over recent years than Martindale.

As with MacLean this season, he’s been operating on one of the smallest budgets in the league.

There’s a feeling that the time might be right for Martindale to find a fresh challenge.

Could saving Saints from relegation be just that?

Robbie Neilson

Ex-Hearts and Dundee United manager, Neilson is still out of work after being sacked at Tynecastle around the same time MacLean took over at Saints.

Many people felt that dismissal was harsh.

He certainly has more successes than failures to his name.

Renowned for putting organised teams on the pitch, you can see the attraction for Saints in trying to persuade Neilson to get back into the dugout at McDiarmid Park.

Billy Dodds

A former Saints player, albeit not for very long, Dodds’ managerial reputation was sky high in the summer after he guided Championship side, Inverness Caley Thistle, to the Scottish Cup final.

They played very well at Hampden against Celtic.

The Highlanders also gave Saints a fright in the Premiership play-offs the year before.

Sacked on the back of a slow start to this season, there’s an argument to say Inverness’s poor recruitment and losing their best players was the main factor rather than Dodd’s coaching ability.

Jody Morris

The most inexperienced on this list, the fans’ favourite from the Derek McInnes era at Saints can arguably make-up for that with his coaching CV alongside Frank Lampard – at Derby County and Chelsea.

His one management post – at Swindon Town – lasted a game less than MacLean’s stint at McDiarmid, 18 matches.

Before MacLean was appointed he hinted on Sky Sports that the idea of returning to Perth was appealing.

“You have to take every job on its own merit,” he said.

“I know Steve Brown at St Johnstone.

“I am sure if he wanted to talk to me he could easily get a hold of me.

“I think you have to take each job as it comes and look at their ideas and what they are trying to do going forward. Then I would maybe chat to the family and see what is what.”