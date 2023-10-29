4 contenders to replace Steven MacLean as St Johnstone seek greater dugout experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

4 contenders to replace Steven MacLean as St Johnstone seek greater dugout experience

One man in a job is likely to be of interest.

David Martindale.
Livingston boss, David Martindale. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone chief executive Stan Harris won’t rush into appointing Steven MacLean’s successor.

Alec Cleland has been placed in temporary charge for Wednesday night’s clash with Kilmarnock and then Saints have a free weekend.

A likely first match for the next McDiarmid Park boss is Motherwell at home the following Tuesday.

It is understood Harris will prioritise experience as he seeks to get the best out of a young squad, still winless in the Premiership.

Courier Sport picks out four contenders.

David Martindale

No manager has got a team to punch above its weight in the top flight more effectively over recent years than Martindale.

As with MacLean this season, he’s been operating on one of the smallest budgets in the league.

There’s a feeling that the time might be right for Martindale to find a fresh challenge.

Could saving Saints from relegation be just that?

Livingston manager David Martindale and former St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
Livingston manager David Martindale and former St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Robbie Neilson

Ex-Hearts and Dundee United manager, Neilson is still out of work after being sacked at Tynecastle around the same time MacLean took over at Saints.

Many people felt that dismissal was harsh.

He certainly has more successes than failures to his name.

Renowned for putting organised teams on the pitch, you can see the attraction for Saints in trying to persuade Neilson to get back into the dugout at McDiarmid Park.

Robbie Neilson.
Robbie Neilson. Image: SNS.

Billy Dodds

A former Saints player, albeit not for very long, Dodds’ managerial reputation was sky high in the summer after he guided Championship side, Inverness Caley Thistle, to the Scottish Cup final.

They played very well at Hampden against Celtic.

The Highlanders also gave Saints a fright in the Premiership play-offs the year before.

Former Inverness boss Billy Dodds
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Sacked on the back of a slow start to this season, there’s an argument to say Inverness’s poor recruitment and losing their best players was the main factor rather than Dodd’s coaching ability.

Jody Morris

The most inexperienced on this list, the fans’ favourite from the Derek McInnes era at Saints can arguably make-up for that with his coaching CV alongside Frank Lampard – at Derby County and Chelsea.

His one management post – at Swindon Town – lasted a game less than MacLean’s stint at McDiarmid, 18 matches.

Jody Morris in action for St Johnstone at Ibrox.
Jody Morris in action for St Johnstone at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Before MacLean was appointed he hinted on Sky Sports that the idea of returning to Perth was appealing.

“You have to take every job on its own merit,” he said.

“I know Steve Brown at St Johnstone.

“I am sure if he wanted to talk to me he could easily get a hold of me.

“I think you have to take each job as it comes and look at their ideas and what they are trying to do going forward. Then I would maybe chat to the family and see what is what.”

