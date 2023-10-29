16-year-old dies after taking unwell at house in Fife

A teenager has died after falling unwell at a house in Ballingry.

The alarm was raised on Sunday morning in the Fife town when a number of people took ill having attended a house on Kirkland Avenue.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and a 16-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

However he was pronounced dead a short time later, with several others taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers say the death is being treated as unexplained and the investigation remains at an early stage.

But it is understood drugs are one line of inquiry.

Emergency services descend on Ballingry house

Eyewitnesses said at least four police cars, as well as several ambulances and paramedic vehicles, descended on the Kirkland Avenue property.

A short time later, one ambulance left under a blue light, escorted by a police vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 11.55am on of a 16-year-old male youth having taken unwell at a property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”