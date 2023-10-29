Scottish Cup: Dundee United draw QoS as Dunfermline are paired with Raith and Jeanfield get winnable reward

Dundee United have been handed a trip to Dumfries to play Queen of the South in the third round of the Scottish Cup, as Fife rivals Dunfermline and Raith Rovers were paired together.

Scott Brown made the draw, with Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts handed another winnable tie against either a team in their own league, Musselburgh Athletic, or League Two strugglers, Clyde.

United’s opponents are currently mid-table in League One, making the unbeaten Championship leaders strong favourites to progress.

Raith beat the Pars 1-0 on Saturday but the November cup derby will be played at East End Park.

The result of the weekend was undoubtedly Jeanfield’s 6-0 victory over Elgin.

Given Clyde are only one place above Barry Smith’s side, Robbie Holden’s men will fancy their chances of getting into the fourth round draw when the Premiership clubs enter.

Musselburgh v Clyde is live on the BBC on Monday night.

It is believed that Swifts’ win – the first time they faced an SPFL side on their own ground – was the biggest by a non-league club against a League outfit in 127 years.

Three players scored doubles – Dayle Robertson, Chris McLeish and Chris Scott.

Swifts were 2-0 up after 10 minutes and 4-0 up at half-time.

Fellow Perthshire East of Scotland Premier Division side, Luncarty, saw their clash with Bo’ness United postponed.

Should they win the rearranged tie, they would next be away at Morton.

The draw for Courier country clubs is –

Morton v Luncarty or Bo’ness United

Hamilton Accies v Kelty Hearts

Musselburgh Athletic or Clyde v Jeanfield Swifts

Montrose v Edinburgh City

Dunfermline v Raith Rovers

ICT v Cowdenbeath

Tranent v Forfar Athletic

QoS v Dundee United

The Spartans v Arbroath

The matches are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, November 25.