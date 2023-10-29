Scottish Cup: Dundee United draw QoS as Dunfermline are paired with Raith and Jeanfield get winnable reward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Cup: Dundee United draw QoS as Dunfermline are paired with Raith and Jeanfield get winnable reward

The third round ties will be played on the weekend of November 25.

By Eric Nicolson
The Scottish Cup has reached the third round stage.
The Scottish Cup has reached the third round stage. Image: SNS.

Dundee United have been handed a trip to Dumfries to play Queen of the South in the third round of the Scottish Cup, as Fife rivals Dunfermline and Raith Rovers were paired together.

Scott Brown made the draw, with Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts handed another winnable tie against either a team in their own league, Musselburgh Athletic, or League Two strugglers, Clyde.

United’s opponents are currently mid-table in League One, making the unbeaten Championship leaders strong favourites to progress.

Raith beat the Pars 1-0 on Saturday but the November cup derby will be played at East End Park.

The result of the weekend was undoubtedly Jeanfield’s 6-0 victory over Elgin.

Jeanfield Swifts achieved a famous victory.
Jeanfield Swifts achieved a famous victory. Image: Brian Roper.

Given Clyde are only one place above Barry Smith’s side, Robbie Holden’s men will fancy their chances of getting into the fourth round draw when the Premiership clubs enter.

Musselburgh v Clyde is live on the BBC on Monday night.

It is believed that Swifts’ win – the first time they faced an SPFL side on their own ground – was the biggest by a non-league club against a League outfit in 127 years.

Three players scored doubles – Dayle Robertson, Chris McLeish and Chris Scott.

Swifts were 2-0 up after 10 minutes and 4-0 up at half-time.

Fellow Perthshire East of Scotland Premier Division side, Luncarty, saw their clash with Bo’ness United postponed.

Should they win the rearranged tie, they would next be away at Morton.

The draw for Courier country clubs is –

Morton v Luncarty or Bo’ness United

Hamilton Accies v Kelty Hearts

Musselburgh Athletic or Clyde v Jeanfield Swifts

Montrose v Edinburgh City

Dunfermline v Raith Rovers

ICT v Cowdenbeath

Tranent v Forfar Athletic

QoS v Dundee United

The Spartans v Arbroath

The matches are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, November 25.

